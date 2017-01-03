M&A Escrow Options After MMF Reform

Too often, corporate treasury professionals are brought to the table late in merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions. While parties to the deal are focused on tense negotiations, the treasurer may remain mostly off the radar. Then he or she may finally be brought into the loop near the end of the discussions, at which point the treasury team has insufficient time for planning the post-merger transition.

However, one key area in which treasury can plan adequately in advance and from a distance is M&A escrows. Typically relegated to the back burner in the midst of a transaction, escrows have increasingly become a point of focus among treasurers given new regulatory changes and emerging investment options.

M&A escrow accounts are formed to hold a portion of the agreed-upon purchase price in escrow as protection against certain potential losses. For example, if the selling company misrepresents some fact about its business, or if it fails to perform a required task prior to closing, the buyer could regain any losses by making a claim against the escrow account rather than filing a lawsuit against the acquired company’s former shareholders. The duration of a typical M&A escrow is 12 to 24 months. In some cases, that term is extended if indemnification claims are made under the merger or acquisition agreement.

When it comes to planning for an upcoming M&A escrow, the treasury team should focus on investment vehicles that ensure liquidity, protect principal, and hopefully gain some level of return. Historically, these goals have guided most escrow dollars into money market deposit accounts and money market funds. Parties to a merger frequently chose prime money market funds to diversify their counterparty risk and, in their assessment, maximize protection against loss. After all, prime money funds generally met the criteria of the merger parties, including principal protection, liquidity when needed, and low cost and burden of administration. And although yield in money markets has been virtually nonexistent in recent history, parties to a merger usually had few alternatives, and prime money market accounts arguably provided the best yield available.

But what made sense historically makes less sense today. Regulatory changes implemented in October have made prime money market funds far less suitable for holding escrow in a merger. Floating net asset values and the possibility of liquidity fees mean that a company is no longer guaranteed access to its full principal. Although the value of prime money funds is not expected to swing dramatically, a dollar in is not necessarily a dollar out. This is a deal-breaker for most M&A escrows; corporate policy requires guarantee of principal.

For treasury professionals tasked with finding an alternative vehicle for M&A escrow, options may at first seem grim. A logical alternative to prime money market funds are government money market funds. These funds took in a shocking US$194 billion dollars during the last two weeks of September alone, and have continued growing. Their total assets are now worth over $1.6 trillion.