Trump Picks Insider to Lead SEC

Donald Trump assailed Wall Street on the campaign trail, and frequently criticized his political opponents for their ties to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Now Trump is relying on a lawyer who has spent his career representing financial firms, and has his own close ties to Goldman, to lead Wall Street’s top regulator.

Trump will nominate Sullivan & Cromwell partner Jay Clayton to run the Securities and Exchange Commission, the president-elect’s transition team said in a statement Wednesday. Clayton’s clients represent a virtual who’s who of industry titans, including hedge funds, private equity firms and Goldman, where his wife has worked for almost two decades.

Still, Trump’s advisers said Clayton will provide “strong oversight” of financial firms while helping do away with policies that have stifled job growth.

“Jay Clayton is a highly talented expert on many aspects of financial and regulatory law, and he will ensure our financial institutions can thrive and create jobs while playing by the rules," Trump said in the statement. "We need to undo many regulations which have stifled investment in American businesses, and restore oversight of the financial industry in a way that does not harm American workers.”

The choice of Clayton continues a surprise coup for financial firms since Trump won the presidency in November. While Trump attacked Wall Street during his run, and many bankers supported Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, the president-elect has tapped a number of industry insiders for key posts. His picks include former Goldman partner Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury Secretary, former Goldman President Gary Cohn for the top White House economic post and billionaire investor Wilbur Ross to lead the Commerce Department.

Mnuchin, Cohn and Stephen Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, were among those who pushed for Trump to pick Clayton, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named because the discussions were private. Bannon is also a former Goldman employee.

Clayton, 50, helped represent Goldman in connection with the $10 billion it received in 2008 as part of the government’s $700 billion bailout of banks during the financial crisis. He also worked on a $5 billion investment that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. made in Goldman that year, according to Sullivan & Cromwell’s website. Other clients have included Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Oaktree Capital Group. Clayton also worked on high profile initial public offerings, including Alibaba Group Holding’s record $25 billion share sale in 2014.

His wife, Gretchen, is a wealth manager at Goldman, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. She has worked at the firm since 2000, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Managing Conflicts

Clayton said in a statement he planned to work with “key stakeholders in the financial system to make sure we provide investors and our companies with the confidence to invest together in America.” He said he would “carefully monitor our financial sector, as we set policy that encourages American companies to do what they do best: create jobs.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Clayton would replace Mary Jo White, who has said she will step down when President Barack Obama leaves office later this month.

Sullivan & Cromwell is one of New York’s most venerable law firms, and Clayton’s work there will probably require him to step aside from many SEC cases, ethics lawyers said. Under the law, Clayton would have to recuse himself from any matters involving Sullivan & Cromwell and his clients for one year. In addition, Clayton would be barred from ever weighing in on a specific deal or investigation that he had worked on at Sullivan & Cromwell.

Recusals typically apply to specific probes, rather than policy matters that impact an entire industry. So while Clayton would have to step aside from cases involving his clients during his first year as chairman, for example an SEC investigation into Alibaba, he would still be able to vote on an agency regulation that set out disclosure rules for Chinese companies that sell shares to U.S. investors.