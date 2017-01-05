2017 Alexander Hamilton Awards

This year's Alexander Hamilton Awards received nearly 40 excellent entries. Selecting finalists from this field was difficult. Thanks to our judges—Jean-Francois Heitz, Craig Jeffery, Sam Auxier, and Marie Hollein—for making the tough choices. And congratulations to our finalists (in alphabetical order, by award category):
Treasury Transformation
- Bharti Airtel
- HP
- Toyota Financial Services
Liquidity Management
- Hyundai Capital
- Toyota Financial Services
Financial Risk Management
- eBay
- Ericsson
- Toyota Financial Services
Working Capital Management
- Bharti Airtel
- Microsoft
- Pfizer
Technology Excellence
- Microsoft
- Toyota Financial Services
- U.S. Department of Treasury
Operational Risk Management & Insurance
- eBay
- Microsoft
- Paychex
Best Practices in Restricted/Emerging Markets
- Honeywell
- Pfizer
- World Vision International
Stay tuned for more information on the series of webcasts, coming up this spring, during which we will announce which company won which award in each category and will discuss the best practices that made these organizations stand out in a field of truly exceptional projects.
Congratulations again to all our finalists!