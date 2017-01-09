Catastrophe Losses in 2016 Were Highest in Four Years

Earthquakes in Asia and Italy, flooding in the United States, Asia and Europe, and a deadly hurricane along with wildfires in Canada made 2016 the costliest 12 months for natural catastrophe losses in the last four years, according to reinsurer Munich Re.

Losses totaled $175 billion, a good two-thirds more than in the previous year, and nearly as high as the $180 billion total in 2012.

The share of uninsured losses — the so-called protection or insurance gap — remained substantial at around 70 percent. Almost 30 percent of the losses, some $50 billion, were insured.

“After three years of relatively low nat cat losses, the figures for 2016 are back in the mid-range, where they are expected to be. Losses in a single year are obviously random and cannot be seen as a trend,” said Torsten Jeworrek, a member of the Munich Re Board of Management.

“The high percentage of uninsured losses, especially in emerging markets and developing countries, remains a concern," he said. "Greater insurance density is important, as it helps to alleviate the financial consequences of a catastrophe for more people. With its risk knowledge, the insurance industry would in fact be able to bear a much greater portion of such unpredictable risks.”





Earthquake in Japan most expensive

The costliest natural catastrophes of the year occurred in Asia. There were two earthquakes on the southern Japanese island of Kyushu close to the city of Kumamoto in April (overall losses $31 billion; proportion of insured losses just under 20 percent) and devastating floods in China in June and July (overall losses $20 billion; only some 2 percent of which were insured).

North America was hit by more loss occurrences in 2016 than in any other year since 1980, with 160 events recorded. The year’s most serious event here was Hurricane Matthew. Its greatest impact was in the Caribbean island nation of Haiti, which was still struggling to recover from the 2010 earthquake.

Matthew killed around 550 people in Haiti, and also caused serious damage on the east coast of the United States. Overall losses totaled $10.2 billion with over a third of this figure insured.

Key natural catastrophe figures of 2016