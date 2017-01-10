Court Dismisses 401(k) Suit against Prudential, CapTrust

A class-action lawsuit alleging participants paid excessive fees for actively managed mutual funds in a $1.3 billion 401(k) plan has been dismissed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut.

The complaint alleged that plan fiduciaries of Ferguson Enterprises, a Virginia-based wholesaler of plumbing supplies, breached its fiduciary obligations by offering an investment menu laden with excessively expensive mutual funds. Of the plan’s 16 investment options, 11 were actively managed funds. The suit also alleged that the plan’s service provider, Prudential, engaged in prohibited transactions in administering the plan and received “kickbacks” in the form of revenue-sharing payments.

The plaintiff, a former employee of the company, also alleged CapTrust Financial Advisors breached its fiduciary obligations by allowing Ferguson to build out the menu with the actively managed funds.

In the original complaint filed in December of 2015, attorneys for the plaintiff alleged that Prudential’s receipt of revenue-sharing payments was “fraudulently and deceptively concealed,” according to court documents.

Like scores of other previous and pending claims against service providers, the suit also claimed Prudential did not provide the services to warrant its revenue-sharing profits and that the firm served as a fiduciary to the plan, given its discretion in managing plan assets in separate accounts.

Prudential argued that it at no time served as a fiduciary to the plan in its role as a service provider, and therefore could not be liable for breaches of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Prudential’s contract with Ferguson said it “shall have no duty or responsibility to determine the appropriateness of any plan investment.” Fiduciaries at Ferguson, and its advisor, CapTrust, were responsible for the plan’s investment design, Prudential argued.