Heightened Risks Seen After Tumultuous 2016

Last year’s headlines are fueling this year’s business risks, as events ranging from Brexit and the election of Donald Trump to high-profile cyber breaches and unrest in the Middle East contribute to heightened uncertainty among corporate executives.

A survey of 735 board members and executives, including CEOs, CFOs, and chief risk officers, that was conducted last fall by consultancy Protiviti and the North Carolina State University Enterprise Risk Management Initiative found that, overall, the respondents expected to face greater risks in the new year.

“What the participants indicated is that they perceived, looking forward into 2017, a riskier business environment than what participants in our prior-year survey perceived looking forward into 2016,” said Jim DeLoach, a managing director at Protiviti.

That sense of heightened risks was found in Europe and Asia-Pacific, but not in North America, where the readings from executives were little changed from the previous year’s.

Mark Beasley, a professor at North Carolina State and director of its ERM Initiative, said executives overseas are affected by such factors as Brexit, the unrest in the Middle East, and the immigration crisis that has weighed on Western Europe. “Collectively all those things are accelerating the issues on the mind of executives, particularly in Europe but also in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

The survey was conducted before the November U.S. presidential election, and DeLoach said the survey results might have been different had U.S. executives known how the election was going to go.

“If anything, the level of uncertainty has increased as a result of the presidential election because no one really is clear on what is going to happen as a result of the Trump administration,” he said.

The Protiviti–North Carolina State survey asked executives to rate 30 risks, up from 27 in previous years. For 2017, the top risk was economic conditions both at home and in international markets, which were cited as a “significant impact” risk by 72% of respondents.

The No. 1 risk over the previous four years¾regulatory change and heightened regulatory scrutiny¾came in second in the latest survey and was cited as a “significant impact” risk by 66% of respondents. Managing cyber threats ranked third and was cited as a significant risk by 60%.

DeLoach noted that the concern about cyber threats “has been steadily increasing” over the five years that Protiviti and North Carolina State have conducted the survey. “Quite candidly, it’s pushing for the second spot; it’s way up there,” he said.