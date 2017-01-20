Top 5 ERISA Settlements in 2016

In 2016, the top 10 class-action settlements in lawsuits brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act totaled $807.4 million, according to the 13th edition of the Workplace Class Action Report, published by the law firm Seyfarth Shaw.

That was down from the previous two years. The top 10 settlements totaled $926.5 million in 2015, and $1.31 billion in 2014.

The largest settlements in 2016 were dominated by so-called church plan cases, which question whether or not pension plans sponsored by religiously affiliated hospital conglomerates are exempted from ERISA’s fiduciary requirements.

In Griffith et al. v. Providence Health and Services, plaintiffs were awarded a $353 million settlement, the largest in a class action brought under ERISA in 2016. The plaintiffs challenged the church plan status of Providence Health.

Congress wrote the exemption to protect the privacy and constitutional rights of religious organizations.

Last December, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the consolidated appeal of three hospital systems. Over the past two years, a circuit split has emerged in the appellate courts as to whether large hospital systems originally founded by religious orders, but run independently of churches, still qualify for the exemption under ERISA.

The Supreme Court will hear one hour of arguments in Dignity Health et al v. Rollins, Saint Peter’s Healthcare System et al. v. Kaplan, and Advocate Health Care Network et al. v. Stapleton. The hearing has yet to be scheduled, but a ruling is expected by June 2017.

Here is a list of the top five settlements in 2016: