U.S. Pulls out of TPP

With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump abruptly ended the decades-old U.S. tilt toward free trade by signing an executive order to withdraw from an Asia-Pacific accord that had been promoted by companies including Nike Inc. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. as well as family farmers and ranchers.

“Great thing for the American worker, what we just did,” Trump said on Monday after signing an order withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) accord with 11 other nations. He didn’t take any step to initiate a renegotiation of the NAFTA deal with Mexico and Canada, but an aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said action on the accord is still in the works.

“We’ve been talking about this a long time,” Trump said.

While Trump’s order doesn’t come as a surprise—he campaigned against the TPP and other trade deals during his campaign for the White House—the action rattled some Republicans and company executives who’ve built their businesses around decades of U.S. policy geared toward more open trade. Its unclear whether Trump will replace TPP with other, narrower trade deals. There also is concern about what more protectionist policies will mean for the modern economy, where goods can travel across more than a dozen borders before making their way to the consumer.

“Never has the president been the one to initiate protectionism or been so vocal about turning inward,” Dan Ikenson, the director of the Cato institute’s Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies. “U.S. Trade policy on a bipartisan basis since 1934 has been geared toward liberalization and accommodation and internationalism.”

An unlikely group of bedfellows supported and opposed the announcement. Among the supporters were labor groups, Democrats such as Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, and U.S. tobacco companies, which opposed the deal over a provision that would have prevented them from suing to challenge anti-smoking measures.

Expressing disappointment with the move were farm interests and some members of Trump’s own party, including Senator John McCain, who warned it would mean abandoning the U.S. strategic position in Asia, where China is ready to step into any vacuum left by the American withdrawal.

"Abandoning TPP is the wrong decision," said McCain, an Arizona Republican in a statement. "Moving forward, it is imperative that America advances a positive trade agenda in the Asia-Pacific that will keep American workers and companies competitive in one of the most economically vibrant and fastest-growing regions in the world."

Effect on U.S.Business

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a trade group representing 230,000 cattle ranchers and feeders, said not having a trade deal like TPP costs the industry $400,000 in sales a day and that NAFTA has driven up U.S. beef exports to Mexico more than sevenfold. Without those deals in place, U.S. beef would cost more oversees, putting them at a disadvantage.

“TPP and NAFTA have long been convenient political punching bags, but the reality is that foreign trade has been one of the greatest success stories in the long history of the U.S. beef industry," the group said in a statement.

U.S. agriculture exports have doubled since NAFTA was signed by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Trump’s decision to pull out of TPP eliminates potential savings on import tariffs for retailers like Foot Locker Inc. and Wal-Mart and brands such as Nike, Adidas AG, and Puma SE, according to data from Bloomberg Intelligence. The cut in import costs would have been $450 million a year, according to the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America.