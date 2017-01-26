Shining a Light on Payments Fraud

While it’s something treasurers and finance executives generally don’t like to think about, “occupational fraud”—fraud intentionally perpetrated against a company by one or more of its employees—is real. A survey conducted in 2015 by the Accounts Payable Network (APN) found that 44 percent of organizations had experienced an incidence of occupational fraud within the most recent three-year period.

The profile of a typical offender is far from what you might expect. Perpetrators of occupational fraud are often model senior-level employees who have been with the company for a while and who may be committing their first offense ever. Different perpetrators obviously have different reasons for committing occupational fraud, but these crimes are often precipitated by a combination of financial pressures and a perception that the risk of getting caught is low. Offenders often rationalize their actions with excuses such as “The company won’t miss the money” or “I should be getting paid more.”

Occupational fraud and external fraud schemes, such as business email compromise (or “imposter fraud”), are both common and difficult to spot. Protecting a company against these risks requires well-designed policies and vigilance in enforcement of those policies.

How Fraud Happens

As a starting point, it makes sense for organizations to increase visibility and control in areas that are commonly vulnerable to fraudulent behavior, and key among those areas is the accounts payable function. Here are three types of fraudulent activities to look for in the area of corporate payments:

Vendor billing processes can present a crucial point of weakness; companies need to monitor billing activities with an eye toward fraudulent behavior. A common fraud scenario occurs when an employee sets up a phantom supplier in the company’s accounts payable system and subsequently issues false invoices from that supplier. Look for telltale signs, including invoices with sequential numbers that are issued from the same vendor, post office boxes without corresponding street addresses, and invoices for amounts that are just below the approval limit. Also, keep an eye out for check tampering, which typically results in larger losses and which occurs when employees forge, alter, and intercept checks that are drawn on the company’s account.

Invoice tampering is a type of external fraud that occurs when a third party creates a fake invoice and sends it to the buyer through what appears to be a supplier’s email address, but is actually a cloned address. While everything might seem to match an existing account, the offender has changed the supplier’s bank account information on the invoice. Also, be wary of inquiries from someone claiming to be with one of the company’s suppliers, who requests a change to bank account information in the vendor master file.

A kickback is a type of fraud that is collaborative in nature, involving both internal and external parties. In kickback scenarios, the supplier charges more than the goods or services cost and gives a portion of the money to the internal party. Red flags include overpayments and payment of value-added (VAT) taxes when they are not required. A supplier and employee may also collude around submitting duplicate invoices for goods or services that the buying organization (employee’s employer) never received.