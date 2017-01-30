Trump Pledges to Do ‘Big Number’ on Dodd-Frank

President Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of financial regulations on Monday, saying his administration is determined to go after the 2010 Dodd-Frank banking overhaul law because he believes it has made it extremely difficult for businesses to get loans.

“We’re going to be doing a big number on Dodd-Frank," Trump said Monday at an event with small business leaders at the White House. He called the legislation “a disaster" and said, “It’s almost impossible now to start a small business and it’s virtually impossible to expand your existing business.”

Trump’s remarks are his most pointed on financial rules since he took office Jan. 20. His advisers vowed to dismantle Dodd-Frank during the transition period, but have provided scant details on how they plan to go about it. Trump didn’t say whether he planned to attack the law through executive action or by working with Congress on legislation.

Banks and investors have been trying to decipher how the billionaire will balance his populist message to the middle class with his Wall Street ties, which include a cadre of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bankers he’s tapped for key roles in his administration.





Executive Order

The president’s comments came as he signed an executive order requiring that government agencies revoke two existing regulations for each new one they issue, fulfilling a campaign promise. Trump campaigned on cutting a federal bureaucracy that he blames for making it harder for businesses to grow and get funding.

Trump didn’t provide data linking lending rates to Dodd-Frank.

Key lending portfolios have been on the rise since former President Barack Obama signed Dodd-Frank into law in July 2010. At the time, commercial and industrial lending was at $1.2 trillion, according to data from the Federal Reserve. Almost seven years later, that measure of credit from U.S. banks to the business sector is up almost 70% to $2.1 trillion.

Small business loans have declined as a percentage of overall commercial and industrial loans. Commercial and industrial loans of $1 million or less fell to 20 percent in the third quarter of last year, down from 31% in the second quarter of 2010 just before the Dodd-Frank Act was passed, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Justin Schardin, an analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington who focuses on financial regulation, said it’s unclear how much the 2010 law has directly affected lending to small businesses. “It’s worth looking at all different types of lending to see what impact post-crisis reforms have had,” he said.

Sweeping changes to Dodd-Frank would require support from at least some Democrats in the Senate to avoid filibuster rules, unless lawmakers try to attach pieces of it to a fast-track budget process. House Republicans are working on a measure that would rip apart most of Dodd-Frank, but the Senate Banking Committee hasn’t yet proposed its own package.

Bloomberg News