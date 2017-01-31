Strategies to Reduce Workplace Violence

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers, click the "Reprints" link at the top of any article.

Once upon a time, employees who were dissatisfied with how management treated them might respond by organizing, filing a grievance, or suing. If they were really frustrated, they might refuse to sign the warning notice or performance appraisal form that was presented to them in protest. Nowadays it is not uncommon for disgruntled employees to push the boundaries of behavior much further, even to the point of killing supervisors or managers. From June 2015 through September 2016 the following tragedies occurred: Jason Yanko, 40, an operations manager in Texas was shot several times by an employee he was in the process of firing. Investigators identified 25 spent shells at the scene. Yanko's body was found clutching the termination paperwork in his hands. The employee was later sentenced to life imprisonment for Yanko's murder.

Ward R. Edwards, 49, a manager in Indiana, was killed in a conference room by an engineer who reported to him. After shooting Edwards, the man took his own life. As is usually the scenario with deadly violence, the incident threw the workplace, with a reported 1,100 workers, into chaos.

Andrew Little, 55, a supervisor at a landscaping company in Florida, was shot to death. The employee charged with Little's murder reportedly felt he was being disrespected, was not being compensated fairly, and had prior run-ins with Little and others, but mainly with Little. According to the police report, the suspect ran to his vehicle after the shooting and retrieved a baseball bat before being arrested. While in jail awaiting trial on Little's murder, he was charged with a second felony.

Air Force Lt. Col. William Schroeder, 39, commander of the 342nd Training Squadron in Texas, was murdered by a technical sergeant who was facing discipline. As he struggled to gain control over the shooter who was brandishing a glock, Schroeder valiantly warned others in the area to run. Bullets struck Schroeder in the arm and the head. The shooter then committed suicide.

Mike Dawid, 35, a Texas manager, was killed by a former employee who returned to the workplace two weeks after his termination. Flying glass caused by shotgun blasts injured employees who were working in the area at the time of the shooting. The ex-employee then killed himself.

Sandra Cooley, 68, and James Zotter, 44, supervisors at a factory in Tennessee, were killed by Ricky Swafford, 45, a long-term employee who they had been meeting with. Swafford became upset, left the meeting, and returned to shoot them before killing himself. Zotter had just been promoted to supervisor a week before his murder. Deadly Workplace Violence: A Growing Epidemic Workplace violence even occurs in the most peaceful of communities. On February 25, 2016, a disgruntled worker equipped with a rifle and a glock murdered three co-workers and shot 14 more people at Excel Industries in the small town of Hesston, Kan. He also fired at a first responder but missed. The first responder fired back, killing the shooter and putting an end to the carnage. While domestic violence is sometimes the underlying cause of workplace violence, it is most certainly not the only reason. In the Hesston tragedy, the shooter had been served with a domestic violence restraining order shortly before he embarked on his killing spree. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), “Homicide is currently the fourth-leading cause of fatal occupational injuries in the United States.” OSHA defines workplace violence as “…any act or threat of physical violence, harassment, intimidation, or other threatening disruptive behavior that occurs at the work site. It ranges from threats and verbal abuse to physical assaults and even homicide.” OSHA estimates that approximately 2 million workers experience workplace violence annually, but the number could be even higher since many episodes go unreported.

“It is impossible to overstate the costs of workplace violence, because a single incident can have tremendous repercussions,” states Angelo J. Gioia, an insurance executive with 40 years expertise. Gioia is a nationally recognized professional liability expert, publisher, author, and founder of the Professional Liability Underwriting Society (PLUS) and AgentsofAmerica.org. Claims arising from workplace violence can involve a wide range of insurance policies including business interruption, property, employment practices, liability, director and officer omissions, health, life, worker's compensation, and more. Gioia explains that “while having insurance can address some of the economics relating to the loss, it is not the solution to the problem at hand. Insurance companies can only react and, at best, can only provide a mechanism that provides both a defense and indemnity payment if there is a covered loss.” Strategies to Prevent Workplace Violence Reducing the risk of workplace violence begins and ends in the workplace with a company's leadership. “The first line of defense is the employer who has a duty, financial responsibility and legal obligation in creating a safe work environment,” said Gioia. Employees who kill tend to do so because they feel powerless and need to redistribute the balance of power. What can be done to prevent these scenarios? Felix P. Nater, CSC of Nater Associates, Ltd., is an authority on workplace violence prevention and believes that employee-on-employee workplace violence can be anticipated if one focuses on red flags and cues, and acts on them in a timely and proper manner rather than ignoring or missing them. “Merely having a workplace policy is not good enough without a program supporting the prevention effort. It has to be a living document that employees trust and have confidence in, not one that is used to discipline as a reactionary tool,” opines Nater. Nater, a retired postal inspector, was one of several colleagues responsible for recommending, developing, and implementing prevention and security strategies in the postal service in the 1980s and 1990s. He asserts that the appropriate perspective to take is not “if” it happens but “when” it happens. “If” implies a reactionary response, versus “when,” which anticipates the possibilities, says Nater. “Workplace violence prevention as it relates to employee-on-employee threats is manageable and therefore is preventable,” Nater explains. Employers have an opportunity to observe behaviors in their employees before they erupt into verbal or physical hostility. Nater feels that a first line supervisor plays a key role in stopping workplace violence in its tracks. It is necessary for supervisors to act on cues of budding violence such as verbal abuse or bullying, which should not be tolerated. It could also be early signs of future conflict, which may continue on to include more bullying and even physical abuse if left unaddressed. According to Nater, “Supervisors must not rush to judgment. They must be impartial in identifying contributing factors and root causes before applying the broad brush of discipline. Leadership plays a key role in counseling and guiding employees toward appropriate behavior.” Nater believes that supervisors must also be cognizant of what is occurring in the workplace with their employees at all times. “In some cases, a frustrated employee may begin thinking about acting on rage. Supervisors, of course, cannot read every deviant thought an employee may have, but they can certainly take action when they observe aggression or inappropriate behaviors,” states Nater.

There are usually signs of problems beforehand and a situation akin to a rubber band being pulled and pulled until it finally snaps. Part of the problem is a lack of appropriate training and supervision to spot the red flags and cues. “We have fallen woefully short in this country because supervisors are in many cases promoted without appropriate training in how to be a supervisor of people. This includes recognizing warning signs employees may be transmitting and then failing to respond swiftly and appropriately, and not being held accountable when they fail to do so,” Nater opines. When referring to this lack of training, Nater says, “It is one thing to be a great salesperson or help desk specialist. Being promoted to a sales or help desk supervisor involves an entirely different scenario and requires a different skill set where people management is concerned.” One strategy that can be immensely helpful is what Nater calls a robust, agile, proactive (RAP) mindset that helps management avoid being caught by surprise by unacceptable actions. He also believes the best way to manage today involves approaching employee safety from a holistic perspective with what he calls “care and concern” for the workforce. There are many rewards for those who engage these skills. One includes fostering an environment where employees will alert supervisors to concerns about colleagues and changes in behavior or odd random acts because they trust the policy and believe in the program. However, some may be reluctant to report a colleague. “Before you can expect an employee to come forward and report troublesome behavior from a co-worker, there must be trust and confidence that the information will be handled appropriately and responsibly without fear of retaliation or disciplinary action before resolution of the issue,” says Nater. A mishandled case can affect the process indefinitely. Employees who observe a co-worker bullying someone else may fear experiencing the same behavior if they report the bully. “The buck stops squarely at the first line supervisor's desk. If the employee trusts the supervisor, he or she may not feel so apprehensive about dropping a dime. If the report results in retribution, the employee and all others around him or her will probably not speak up again in the future,” says Nater. Avoid Zero-Tolerance Policies It is important for all involved to recognize that bullying, harassment, assault, and worse happen with increasingly regularity. Connecting the dots is key to managing aggression, says Nater, who feels that employers must take responsible action in providing a safe, secure, and productive workplace. “We do this by first creating appropriate policies, training supervisors on what their role is and should be, enforcing existing policies fairly with an attempt to correct the situation reported, and keeping all those involved informed. In short, think program development and program management in reinforcing the long-term prevention effort,” says Nater. Nater does not advocate a “zero tolerance” policy, which emphasizes discipline. It is too rigid and reactive and takes the focus off of implementing strategies to develop appropriate behaviors within the workforce. Janette Levey Frisch, Esq., an attorney with more than 20 years of legal experience and the founder of the EmpLAWyerologist firm agrees zero tolerance is not the answer and questions its effectiveness. “Zero-tolerance policies usually mean you want to stop something that has already occurred and that you think is very bad, and want to take a public stand that something is being done to address it,” she explains. This is simply not the best position to take. While zero tolerance is not the answer, she does believe there is a better approach. “Employers should consider proactive policies and solutions rather than rigid, reactive, or knee-jerk responses to employee conduct,” she advises.