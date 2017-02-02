BEPS: What You Need to Know Now

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers, click the "Reprints" link at the top of any article.

It has been over a year since the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released its final report on base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS). The BEPS Project is a global tax initiative designed to increase transparency and level the tax playing field among participating countries. Essentially, BEPS represents the OECD’s tax policy recommendations, which it calls “actions,” and which have been endorsed by the G-20 finance ministers. If implemented by tax jurisdictions around the world, these actions would ensure that corporate income is taxed in the jurisdiction in which it is incurred, and could eliminate corporate use of tax havens. Last fall, the OECD finalized 15 actions for combating the loss of tax revenue due to gaps in tax policy and enforcement. (See Figure 1, below.) The actions are not binding or enforceable at a global level; rather, they represent a set of principles that tax authorities around the world can refer to in crafting their own local BEPS-compliant tax policies and rules.

Now the BEPS Project is setting recommended minimum standards for these 15 actions. It has completed standards for four of them: Action 5—Counter harmful tax practices more effectively.

Action 6—Prevent tax treaty abuse. Action 13—Re-examine transfer pricing documentation and country-by-country reporting.

Action 14—Make dispute resolution mechanisms more effective. As governments and taxing authorities enact the BEPS minimum standards, some companies will need to significantly change business practices across their organization. For example, as country-by-country reporting is adopted in participating countries, corporate treasurers will have to assist the tax function in identifying income, whether through the implementation or modification of technology or redesign of a process that may not capture the level of detail required. It’s crucial for multinational enterprises to stay informed about the BEPS implementation timeline for every country in which they operate. BEPS Project Gets Inclusive Another BEPS change that occurred over the past year is a significant expansion in geographic scope. In February 2016, the OECD and G-20 finance ministers introduced the concept of the inclusive framework, which allows more countries to join the BEPS Project as “associates,” a status that puts them on equal footing with the originating members. The standards for the inclusive framework were agreed upon in July 2016 in Kyoto, Japan. The OECD has added more than 85 developed and developing countries to the list of BEPS Project associates over the past year. To be eligible for the inclusive framework, participating countries must: Review and monitor the implementation in their tax jurisdiction of the BEPS Project’s current minimum standards for Actions 5, 6, 13, and 14;

Participate in the development of minimum standards for the project’s remaining 11 actions;

Implement decisions based on results of monitoring;

Gather data on all actions; and

Support deployment of BEPS actions and standards in developing countries, by participating in the development of implementation toolkits. The inclusive framework expands the reach of the BEPS Project to countries beyond the G-20, and it enables the OECD to hold participating countries accountable for abiding by the minimum standards assigned to BEPS program actions. The development of the review process is still under way; the level of monitoring for each action is being determined, and how the OECD and member countries will hold each other responsible is still undecided. Moreover, as BEPS participants assist in developing and deploying implementation toolkits, they prepare for rapid rollout of the BEPS package to additional countries. In these ways, the inclusive framework is accelerating the progress being made by the OECD on leveling the tax playing field. Over the course of the next year, the OECD and BEPS associates are expected to develop minimum standards for the remaining actions, and they will be monitoring compliance with the minimum standards already in place. Eventually the scope of BEPS will encompass more than 100 countries, which will force major multinationals to look at their financial operations in nearly every country in which they operate.

The fact that each participating country has the ability to shape its own legislation creates complexity for organizations working across multiple tax jurisdictions. Treasury functions should be prepared to support their tax teams’ compliance with BEPS-related changes to tax rules around the world. For example, the implementation and monitoring of Action 13—transfer pricing documentation and country-by-country reporting—will likely have a heavy impact on many multinationals. Tax departments should consider a change in how they report income in all the affected tax jurisdictions, and they will likely lean on treasury to supply income and revenue information by country, as well as information about any applicable transfer pricing. Multinational organizations may also have to defend their transfer pricing treatments in both the United States and other participating countries. Treasury teams should be working today to understand what information will be required by their corporate tax function, as well as the applicable taxing authorities, in order to properly address country-by-country reporting. Every multinational will have to handle BEPS in a distinct, original way, based on its unique corporate structure. Companies operating in several different countries may turn to EY and/or other thought leaders that have been monitoring the global progress of BEPS, and that can be a valuable resource to companies looking to make sense of the changes. What Should Treasury Do Now? As the BEPS Project continues to gain momentum, it is important for treasury and the rest of the organization to keep up with the changes. Some companies will likely react to the new regulation on a country-by-country basis, but proper planning and precise execution at a bird’s-eye, global level is a better way to effectively manage the risks BEPS poses to the organization’s bottom line. When EY works with clients to plan for BEPS, we use a phased approach. (See Figure 2.)