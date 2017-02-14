What Changing Obamacare May Mean for Employers

As Congress and the Trump administration discuss repealing or replacing the Affordable Care Act, companies are watching warily. While the ACA is primarily known for implementing the state exchanges that provide health coverage to the uninsured, many of the legislation’s provisions affect employer health plans.

Republicans in Congress started the year by passing a reconciliation bill that allows them to eliminate many parts of the ACA, including all of its tax measures and other components that would have an effect on the federal budget. Under the reconciliation bill, Congress could also do away with such ACA features as the employer mandate and the individual mandate.

But Congress can’t use the reconciliation measure to get rid of provisions of the ACA that don’t directly affect the budget, such as reporting requirements. And there seems to be a consensus that the GOP won’t eliminate some popular components of the law, such as the provisions banning exclusions for pre-existing conditions and lifetime limits on benefits, and those allowing children to continue getting coverage through a parent’s policy up to age 26.

“Whatever Congress does will not change what benefits [companies are] offering in any material ways,” said Brian Marcotte, president and CEO of the National Business Group on Health, which represents large companies on healthcare topics. “Many of the ACA insurance reforms are likely to remain.”



Cadillac Tax

Employers would welcome a repeal of the legislation’s excise tax on high-cost health plans, also known as the Cadillac tax, which is scheduled to go into effect in 2020.

The prospects for the elimination of the tax looked even brighter when Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, argued in a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce earlier this month that the taxes imposed by the ACA should be eliminated. “All of the Obamacare taxes need to go as part of the repeal process,” Hatch said, according to a report in The Hill.

But there is talk that Congress might eliminate the excise tax only to implement another measure that would cap the exclusion of the value of employees’ health benefits from income and payroll taxes. Such a change could result in employees paying income taxes, payroll taxes, or both on some portion of the value of their healthcare benefits and companies paying their share of payroll taxes on the amounts.

The idea of capping the tax exclusion for employee health benefits has been discussed for years. It was part of the healthcare proposal released by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., last fall and it was also included in healthcare reform legislation submitted in 2015 by Tom Price, then a GOP representative from Georgia, who was sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services last week. Price’s Empowering Patients First Act would have capped the exclusion from taxes at $20,000 for family coverage and $8,000 for individual coverage.

Kathryn Bakich, national health compliance practice leader in the D.C. office of benefits consultancy Segal, said capping the tax exclusion would involve many of the same problems as those posed by the excise tax on healthcare benefits.

“There’s nobody in the employer community that wants either of them,” said Bakich, pictured at left.

Both the excise tax and the prospective limit on the tax exclusion would target plans whose value exceeds a certain amount, but the cost of health insurance varies greatly depending on where a company is located and what industry it’s in, she said. “The basic underlying complaint that employers and unions have about the excise tax is that it puts an artificial amount on the value of healthcare and it doesn’t take into consideration that employers and unions have thought about how much they want to pay for healthcare, and in many cases there’s been a trade-off for wages to get that kind of healthcare.”

Steve Wojcik, vice president of public policy at the National Business Group on Health, noted that the value of employer-provided health coverage is one of the biggest untapped sources of tax revenue available to the federal government. A 2013 Congressional Budget Office study concluded that the exclusion costs the federal government $250 billion in revenue a year.

Moreover, Wojcik said, some economists argue that the tax exclusion plays a role in the outsized growth in healthcare costs in the U.S. But he argued that many supply-side factors play a role in rising healthcare costs, including the healthcare system’s fee-for-service model, incentives built into Medicare that reward doctors and hospitals for choosing more expensive alternatives, “out-of-control pricing for specialty pharmacy,” and the consolidation that has taken place among healthcare providers.

Limits on the exclusion would be difficult to get through Congress, Wojcik added. “We’re already seeing they’re having a lot of difficult y repealing and repairing the ACA. They’re going to have similar difficulties if they’re going to try to tax benefits to raise federal revenue.”



