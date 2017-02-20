2017 Alexander Hamilton Awards

This year's Alexander Hamilton Awards received nearly 40 excellent entries. Selecting finalists from this field was difficult. Thanks to our judges—Jean-Francois Heitz, Craig Jeffery, Sam Auxier, and Marie Hollein—for making the tough choices. And congratulations to our finalists (in alphabetical order, by award category):

Treasury Transformation

Bharti Airtel

HP

Toyota Financial Services

Liquidity Management

Hyundai Capital America

Toyota Financial Services

Financial Risk Management

eBay

Ericsson

Toyota Financial Services

Working Capital Management

Bharti Airtel

Microsoft

Pfizer

Technology Excellence

Microsoft

Toyota Financial Services

U.S. Department of Treasury

Operational Risk Management & Insurance

eBay

Microsoft

Paychex

Best Practices in Restricted/Emerging Markets

Honeywell

Pfizer

World Vision International

Stay tuned for more information on the series of webcasts, coming up this spring, during which we will announce which company won which award in each category and will discuss the best practices that made these organizations stand out in a field of truly exceptional projects.

Congratulations again to all our finalists!