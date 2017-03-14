Improvements in Cross-Border Payments

Business payments are speeding up, and so is information about those payments. In the latest evolution of the payments landscape, a dozen banks worldwide have gone live with SWIFT’s global payments innovation (GPI) initiative, which provides corporate treasurers with more timely information about cross-border payments they make using the correspondent banking network.

“The focus here is to improve the cross-border payment experience the corporate treasurer gets from their banks,” said Wim Raymaekers, head of GPI at SWIFT, the global financial messaging network.

When a company does a cross-border wire transfer, the payment may travel through a chain of three, four, or even more banks before it reaches the bank of the company due to receive it, and each bank along the way can subtract a fee from the payment. Until now, companies have been left in the dark as to the progress of their cross-border payments.

Prior to GPI, “there was no view on a transaction,” Raymaekers said. If a payment made four stops along the way, “on SWIFT we would see four messages among the 40 million messages that are sent on the network each day,” he said. “We could not link them together.”

With GPI, not only can SWIFT see the payment’s movement from bank to bank, but “we can give to the buyer the confirmation the money is in the account,” Raymaekers said. The GPI tracker also records the fees that are deducted from the payment so that the company knows how much its counterparty actually received.

SWIFT’s initiative also promises faster availability of the payments being made. GPI users are guaranteed “same day” use of funds, with the proviso that because there are different time zones involved, the day specified is that of the receiving bank. “If you send a payment this afternoon to Japan, they’re sleeping,” Raymaekers noted. “It will not be within our day.”

From the perspective of corporates, sending payments via the correspondent banking network has involved delays, fees, and opacity, said Nasreen Quibria, founder of Q insights, a payments research and consulting company.

“What SWIFT GPI does is offer transparency on those fees as well as predictability of the payments, which is a huge benefit for corporations,” Quibria said. “This is something that treasurers have always sought.”



No New Messages

The initiative uses existing SWIFT messages and doesn’t entail any new message types. “We added new fields to existing messages and built a database in the cloud that banks can access via an API,” said Raymaekers, pictured at left. “The advantage of the decision to do it on the existing payment infrastructure is that we were able to deploy this very quickly.”

The 12 global banks that have gone live on GPI are among the nearly 100 banks that have signed up for the initiative.

With those banks live, SWIFT is seeing “hundreds of thousands of live GPI payments, across 60 country corridors,” such as China to the United States or Italy to Denmark, Raymaekers said. “We have another set of banks going live in the middle of the year, and it will build up like that.”

He said GPI also helps banks. For example, banks can go to the GPI tracker to determine where a payment is, allowing them to give their corporate customers feedback. “It improves the service that banks offer to their clients, and it also reduces the cost to banks of getting this information,” he said. It’s up to each bank to decide how to package the GPI services for its customers and what to charge for them. Raymaekers said some banks were considering adding a button to the portals used by corporate treasury customers that would let companies click to find out where their payments are.

“So the corporate can do self-help,” he said. “With the button, they can find out immediately.”



