This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers, click the "Reprints" link at the top of any article.

2017 Alexander Hamilton Awards

Treasury & Risk is pleased to announce this year's finalists.

By

April 4, 2017 • Reprints

This year's Alexander Hamilton Awards received nearly 40 excellent entries. Selecting finalists from this field was difficult. Thanks to our judges—Jean-Francois Heitz, Craig Jeffery, Sam Auxier, and Marie Hollein—for making the tough choices. And congratulations to our finalists (in alphabetical order, by award category):

Treasury Transformation

  • Bharti Airtel
  • HP
  • Toyota Financial Services

Liquidity Management

  • Hyundai Capital America
  • Toyota Financial Services

Financial Risk Management

  • eBay
  • Ericsson
  • Toyota Financial Services

Working Capital Management

  • Bharti Airtel
  • Microsoft
  • Pfizer

Technology Excellence

  • Microsoft
  • Toyota Financial Services
  • U.S. Department of Treasury

Operational Risk Management & Insurance

  • eBay
  • Microsoft
  • Paychex

Best Practices in Restricted/Emerging Markets

  • Honeywell
  • Pfizer
  • World Vision International

Stay tuned for more information on the series of webcasts, coming up this spring, during which we will announce which company won which award in each category and will discuss the best practices that made these organizations stand out in a field of truly exceptional projects.

Congratulations again to all our finalists!

Related Articles
Comments

Web Seminars

View more web seminars

Advertisement. Closing in 15 seconds.