Trends in Bank Relationship Management

Businesses are battling a host of challenges in 2017: namely, the uncertain global economy, volatile financial markets, escalating geopolitical tensions, and the constantly evolving regulatory environment. This is the resounding message I heard from corporate treasury executives across a diverse group of businesses whom I met to discuss the key trends and topics facing their organizations. Against this backdrop of challenges, many treasury leaders are focusing on three major themes in evaluating their banking relationships. They’re considering the safety and security of their banking operations, they’re monitoring technology innovations that may be relevant to their operations, and they’re improving the efficiency of interactions with their banks. Safety and Security The Association for Financial Professionals’ (AFP’s) 2016 “Payments Fraud and Control Survey” found that 64 percent of finance executives—from businesses of all sizes—experienced at least one incident of business email compromise in 2015. Wire transfers were the payment method most likely to be impacted. Many treasurers I spoke with said they knew of businesses that had been attacked in the past 12 months. The growth in both corporate fraud and the hacking of corporate systems makes clear that treasurers must prepare for a cyber attack. At the same time, the increasing popularity of mobile payments and approvals can make it difficult to balance the competing pressures of security versus convenience. In light of this tradeoff, companies should continuously evaluate the stable of fraud-mitigation tools they’re using. When they consider a new tool, they should do their due diligence to ensure the solution would integrate well with their existing systems and would be versatile enough to offer multiple lines of defense, especially when executing payments. We have already seen two-factor authentications become the norm. This year, we may see more developments that harness advanced biometric technologies such as iris recognition. These technologies are not entirely new, but they are new to many banking services providers. I expect them to gain some traction, especially since more than half of respondents to the AFP survey expect transactions that do not involve cards to be exposed to greater fraud activity. However, now that technology is deeply embedded in nearly every part of an organization, cybercrime has become a fundamental business concern that cannot be solved solely by implementing technology. Humans are frequently the weakest link in the battle against fraud. In my meeting with corporate treasurers, many explained that their colleagues in non-treasury divisions such as purchasing often require education on topics like fraud, compliance, and updated payment methods. Organizations need to establish companywide fraud policies, train personnel thoroughly, and keep open lines of communication on these critical topics. While the battle against fraud will always be a systems arms race, every employee—not just finance staff—has a vital role to play.

Technology Innovations In the realm of financial technology, or “fintech,” the proliferation of innovation has been dizzying over the past few years. But it is also encouraging. New products and systems can make work easier, more productive, and safer. Banks continue to partner with fintech companies on advances including faster cross-border payments, corporate cash flow management, and the automation of direct-debit processes. Specifically, I expect two important financial technology trends to have an increasing impact on corporate treasurers this year: big data and the blockchain. In the world of corporate treasury, big data applications can extend to cash flow forecasting, payments, and liquidity planning, as well as fraud prevention. Big data has the potential to help treasury teams move beyond the manual aggregation of hundreds of Excel-like templates to view potential cash flows centrally. But we are still in the early stages of harnessing ways to apply these technologies to cash flow forecasting. Some of the solutions associated with big data enable software programs to learn and update continuously and to develop their own logic. Effectively using them requires a treasurer and relevant staff to be nearby, to guide and educate the tools to accurate and meaningful conclusions. Some of our clients are already realizing the value that big data can bring to the analysis of flows in payment processing and to help with liquidity planning. At one of these early adopters, a leading online fashion platform, a dedicated team of mathematicians and physicists develops data analysis models to help with decision-making and to boost learning on variables such as the impact of weather on sales. The blockchain is another relatively new technology, and it is receiving a lot of attention in the financial services sector, but its current usage is limited. For corporate treasurers, the blockchain may have attractive financial use cases. For example, it may help with foreign exchange and remittances, real-time payments, documentary trade letters, bond issuance, and share certificates. Other benefits may include 24x7 processing, instead of a several-times-per-day processing cycle, and collateral savings as a result of the shortened settlement cycle. While these developments and their potential applications hold exciting possibilities for treasurers, there is still a “Wild West” element to the blockchain that gives many pause. The risks and potential security issues raise justifiable concerns. Businesses should work closely with a trusted banking partner to evaluate which solutions could meet their needs most effectively.