Cyber Readiness: Are Companies Prepared?

A survey of more than 3,000 executives reveals how prepared businesses small and large are for cyber attacks.

The average cost of a cyber security incident ranged from $35,967 for U.S. companies with 99 employees or fewer to $102,314 for companies with 1,000 employees or more, according to the Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report 2017. The report is compiled from a survey of more than 3,000 executives, departmental heads, IT managers and other key professionals in the U.S., the U.K. and Germany.

The report found that U.S. firms are the most likely to experience an attack, with 72% of larger businesses and 68% of smaller companies reporting a cyber incident in the past year.

Of those companies that experienced an incident, 46% said it took two days or more to get back to business as usual after a breach.

See the infographic below for more findings from the Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report 2017.

