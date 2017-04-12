A Bridge to More Bank Data

Make way for the next big advance in treasury technology: application programming interfaces, or APIs, which give companies quicker and easier access to information that resides in their banks.

An API is a technology toolkit that enables one system to access data in another system. Banks have used them for years to link internal systems; according to a February report from research and advisory firm Aite Group, 95% of the 21 major banks in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific that it surveyed used APIs internally.

Now banks are starting to use APIs to give corporate customers direct access to bank data from within their own treasury workstation or ERP system.

Mark Ranta, head of digital banking solutions at ACI Worldwide, a provider of electronic payment solutions, compares an API to a bridge that links two systems. While APIs aren’t new technology, Ranta said, they’re now being allowed to do more than they previously did.

“The shift is around the open culture,” he said. “I’m going to expose a bridgehead, and you can connect to it however you want. It doesn’t have to be one-to-one; there can be a multitude of different ways of interacting.”

Ranta gave the example of initiating a wire transfer payment. Currently, a treasury staffer would log in to the treasury workstation or go to the bank’s treasury portal and log in, then go through the steps the bank has laid out for sending a wire.

When APIs are deployed, the bank’s process for sending a wire may be altered, Ranta said. “The bank says, ‘Here’s what I need,’ and the fintech or corporate can rearrange those [requirements] on screens, or do it as a voice protocol.”

Enrico Camerinelli, a senior analyst at Aite Group, said APIs will increase the information treasury teams have at their disposal and the ease with which they can access it.

He cited a company that realizes as it is doing its cash forecasting that it’s short of funds and needs to move money from one bank to another, as well as changing the funds from one currency to another.

Currently, the treasury team might have to employ three different systems or modules in that process: its cash forecasting system, a payments module, and a foreign exchange system. But with APIs that give the company access to the back office of its bank, the treasury function might be able to execute work involved more quickly and without having to use so many different systems, Camerinelli said.

Real-time data accessed via APIs can also provide a boost to treasury dashboards. Currently dashboards may be updated on a daily basis or in batch mode, Camerinelli said. “If you can immediately or automatically absorb and consume the data coming from the bank’s back-office system, you could do that in real time.”



Citi’s Payment-Related APIs

Citi announced in February that it was rolling out payment-related APIs for its connectivity platform, CitiConnect. The CitiConnect APIs—one for payment initiation, one for checking account balances, and the third for checking transaction status—are available across 96 countries.

Treasury departments can use the APIs to make payments, check their account balances, or check on the status of a payment from their treasury workstations or ERP systems.

“The need to have real-time access to balances and information is pretty well-known,” said Mayank Mishra, managing director for channel and enterprise services at Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. “It’s something that corporate clients have been asking for a few years.”

Mishra, pictured at left, said there’s also clearly a need for real-time integration, with the possible beneficiaries ranging from B2B and B2B2C payments to ecommerce, efforts to improve working capital management and just-in-time payments.

Citi already processes some $50 trillion worth of payments a year, and Mishra said the bank was careful to ensure that the taxonomy it used for CitiConnect API matched its taxonomy for the bulk processing of payments, including using the same format, the same encryption, and the same security protocols.

Mishra also cited the fact that CitiConnect API is “omni-channel–enabled,” so that if a treasury uses a Citi API, say to initiate a payment, it can follow up that transaction using either CitiDirect BE, the bank’s online portal, or the mobile or tablet versions of the portal.

He noted that APIs aren’t a one-way street. While Citi is making its APIs available to all customers, some corporates have their own APIs and want the bank to adjust to them, Mishra said.

In some industries, such as e-commerce, "these players do not typically have just one single ERP or workstation," he said. "They construct their own APIs to talk to the different banks. Some clients will have their own APIs because of their own internal infrastructure.

“There is some flexibility to adjust if the client is publishing the API, versus the API being published by the bank,” he added.

And when a company’s IT team is working to build out the company’s use of Citi’s APIs, Citi provides a “sandbox” where “developers for our client community can come and test their application before they roll it out,” Mishra said.

In its announcement, Citi said it plans to develop more APIs in additional areas of transaction banking, including “service inquiries, account management, and liquidity services.”