Is Using a Captive the Right Move for Your Company?

The adoption of captive insurance arrangements is on the rise, with middle-market business owners realizing both their risk management and planning benefits. But ambiguity and controversy has kept some business owners and their advisers at bay.

For the past three years, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has placed the Section 831(b) small captive structure on its “dirty dozen” list of abusive tax schemes.

This stems from unscrupulous practices set forth by unprofessional captive managers who have led their clients astray by handling the clerical and administrative duties of captive formation, but doing little in the way of verifying whether businesses had bona fide risks that could be funded in a captive insurance affiliate.

Consequently, there's been noise. Those unfamiliar with captives and how they should operate or who should manage them are perpetuating the idea that business owners should shy away from this so-called “unknown” and “volatile” strategy.



The truth about captives

Demystifying captives is at the forefront for qualified captive insurance management companies. Catching wind that captives might not be in the IRS's good graces has left business owners confused as to the legality of forming captives. More so, they are limited in how they should handle their risk and planning initiatives.

The truth is that captives are a legal, proven risk-financing strategy that can provide a positive return on investment during favorable loss conditions. Perhaps even more poignantly, compliance with the IRS and other regulatory bodies is what's going to allow business owners to take full advantage of their benefits. Captives have many moving parts that should be handled by insurance, tax and legal professionals with a proven background and strong track record of designing robust captive arrangements.

Owners, shareholders and CEOs or CFOs of profitable private companies with revenue of $25 million to $250 million are the best candidates for 831(b) captives.

Many property and casualty insurance programs are coming up for renewal on July 1, and business owners are looking to maximize coverage and premium savings. The immediate reaction is to “put coverage out to bid” and let the competitive market serve up the best transaction. In today's soft market, it is likely that commercial policies will be well-priced, with relatively broad coverage terms. But captives covers risk that are not commonly covered in the commercial marketplace. Thus, the timing of captive formation is independent of the market cycle.

The competitive review or bid process involves significant analytical work if done properly, and, unless gaping holes exist in traditional coverage, the savings may be marginal. A much more effective strategy is to perform a top-to-bottom review of all risks a company faces, not just those for which insurance has been purchased to cover. There are many risks that are not insured commercially, for good reason: Risk is infrequent, and coverage is too restrictive. Additionally, insureds are responsible for funding deductibles or retentions associated with traditional insurance programs.

