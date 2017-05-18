Ransomware Attack Calls for Tougher Cybersecurity

In what now seems like a foreboding example of premonition, Kansas Commissioner of Insurance Ken Selzer last Thursday released a shortlist of tips that his office intended to help individuals and businesses protect themselves against identity theft or a cyber attack.

"It is important that cyber vigilance begins at home," Selzer said in his May 11 statement. "Knowing some common-sense precautions can keep you and your personal information safer."

One day later, international hackers unleashed the WannaCry ransomware program, which demands $300 from the user of an infected computer or device in order to restore its data. As the virus spread over the weekend, insurance agents, brokers and consumers braced themselves for a major Monday-morning tech headache.



Good reason to worry

White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert said Monday that 150 countries and more than 300,000 people were affected by the WannaCry attack, which revealed a vulnerability already known to cyber security experts worldwide.

"Law enforcement, IT professionals, consumers, business, and the public sector all have responsibility to act to keep enabling the good that the Internet brings," Kathy Brown, president and CEO of the Internet Society (ISOC), said in a press release Monday. "We have a shared responsibility to collaboratively get this under control."

Brown hoped to draw attention to recent survey results compiled by the ISOC along with the Centre for International Governance Innovation and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Their Global Survey on Internet Security and Trust found that "most people are ill equipped to deal with ransomware."

What’s more, researchers determined that 6 percent of people worldwide have already been impacted by malware, and nearly twice as many know someone who has been victimized by a cyber attack.

Roughly one in four people interviewed for the survey said they would "have no idea" what to do if their computer or device were targeted by malware or ransomware.

"Ransomware attackers have discovered that they don't have to steal or destroy your data to enrich themselves, they just have to hold it hostage," Fen Osler Hampson, distinguished fellow and director of Global Security at CIGI, said in a prepared statement. "Our survey data shows that many people are willing to pay to get their data back, which makes such attacks highly profitable."

Continue on...