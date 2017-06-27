A Treasury Perspective

Handing off IT chores may be the biggest selling point of a move to the cloud, but treasury executives cite a number of other advantages as well, ranging from cost savings to the community of users.

At Rockefeller Group, a New York City-based commercial real estate developer, owner and investor, the adoption of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) treasury solution from Kyriba freed the treasury team from the work involved in upgrading and maintaining the system, which had been a burden for the relatively small group, according to Sam Pallotta, the company’s treasurer and vice president.

Previously, when treasury used an installed workstation, “whenever there was an upgrade to the system, we would have to do a lot of beta testing and work to make sure the application was still working correctly based on our specifications,” Pallotta said. “We only have four people [in treasury], so all of the sudden one of my two cash management employees was focused on this beta testing.

“The cloud allowed us to have all of that done virtually, behind the scenes, and let us not be involved on the day-to-day implementation of that,” he said.

The move to a SaaS treasury system also means the treasury staffers have access to the system in real time from anywhere in the world.

“We’re a very lean staff,” Pallotta said. “If any one of us is out of the office, it can create challenges.” Now the team can handle such tasks as payment processing, cash management reporting, and accessing information more easily and in real time.

“Even our business continuity processes, some of those are on the cloud so we can access them in case of an emergency,” he said. And Pallotta noted that daily reports, which used to go out at 9 a.m., now are distributed at 6:30 a.m. because the cash manager can do the reports from home.

“There are multiple examples where the cloud allows us to process payments and communicate information, and we don’t have to be tied to the New York headquarters,” Pallotta said. “I was on vacation recently in Europe and received a question about what our cash balances [were] on this account.” He was able to look into the matter and report back with the information requested.





We find the user meetings and the community

to be very valuable. We can more easily leverage

the best practices of other treasury organizations.

—Sam Pallotta, Rockefeller Group





Another plus of being on a cloud solution is the community of users, he said.

“We find the user meetings and the community to be very valuable,” he said. “We can more easily leverage the best practices of other treasury organizations—meet with them, hear how they’re using the application. And because it’s the same application, it’s easier for us to apply those best practices back into our organization.”

When Rockefeller Group’s treasury was using an installed solution, “you’d get these lessons learned and they wouldn’t apply as directly to your application, or you’d find out someone was doing something and find out they were in a more current application,” Pallotta said.