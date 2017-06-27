Cloud Takes the Lead

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers, click the "Reprints" link at the top of any article.

Just 10 years ago, using cloud-based technology seemed a little too advanced for many corporate treasuries. Now treasury workstations based in the cloud have become the default for small and midsize companies, and cloud solutions are making inroads among the largest, most complex treasury operations. Moving from software that is installed on a company’s own hardware, to solutions that are hosted on the hardware of the provider or a third party and accessed via the Internet, frees a company from IT chores and ensures that it is using the latest version of the technology without having to go through the process of implementing upgrades. The shift can provide the technology at a lower cost, as well. The security concerns that were perhaps the biggest barrier to many companies’ use of cloud solutions are being tempered by a realization that in an environment in which cyber risks loom ever larger, cloud providers may be able to devote more resources to cybersecurity than any one corporation, no matter its size. A recent survey of almost 1,000 finance professionals around the world conducted by Reval, consultancies Treasury Strategies Inc. and Zanders, and Standard Chartered Bank showed that 60% of companies in North America have adopted cloud treasury software. “Nobody’s buying installed software anymore,” said Bob Stark, vice president of strategy at Kyriba, a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) treasury and risk management solutions. “What people are buying today, and have been for the last five or 10 years, has all been cloud. “For the most part, everyone is in the cloud one way or another,” Stark said. He added that the impetus for the move to software as a service is coming from outside treasury. “It’s not necessarily the treasurer putting out their hands saying, ‘We want to be in the cloud,’” Stark said. “In many cases it’s the [chief information officer] and [chief information security officer] who are pushing all their departments to be part of a cloud strategy.” IT departments are encouraging the use of cloud solutions by treasury and other parts of the organization because IT lacks the resources to support installed software, he said. “They’re asking treasurers to go down the path of the cloud.” Paul Bramwell, a principal at EY Global Treasury Services, agreed that IT executives are promoting the move to the cloud. “We work with corporations ranging from the relatively small to very large, and what we observe is that there is an increasing push from the [chief technology officer] to outsource as much as possible in terms of cloud-based technology,” he said. “The advent of standardized controls and accreditations around security is something which has given CTOs a lot more confidence that their data is going to reside in a safe space and [has] reduced the concerns around data leakage and hacking,” Bramwell said. Cloud-based solution providers have also expanded their offerings. A few years back, SaaS treasury products tended to lack some functionality, he said, because providers “would focus on the needs that the majority of companies would have instead of complex niche areas like hedge accounting. “But the functionality offered is growing and becoming far more holistic,” Bramwell said, making cloud products “a viable alternative” for even very large and complex companies. SaaS providers’ ability to integrate their software with a client’s other solutions and banks has also improved, he said. “Vendors have built up incredible complexity and comprehensive coverage to ensure they were no longer an issue.” He added that software-as-a-service solutions can come in handy for treasury groups given that “they tend to get short shrift from their IT departments.” Bramwell cited a large company he spoke with recently that was contemplating moving a sizable installed treasury management system to the cloud. “They went through all sorts of analysis around security protocols, whether they could hold data outside their firewall,” he said. “Then they realized the company had outsourced its infrastructure to another large IT vendor already. Already their applications were outside their own firewall.” Mark O’Toole, vice president of treasury and commodity solutions at OpenLink, a trading, treasury, and risk management solution provider, connected companies’ move to the cloud with their financial strategy. “Certainly what we’ve seen is a move, particularly around corporates, looking to outsource their IT components where they are, essentially, moving [capital expenditures] over to [operating expenditures],” O’Toole said. “Because not only does it help to improve margins, but the cloud opens up a world of functional possibilities that were not always available to treasury, and allows them to focus on the heart of the business.”



What people are buying today,

and have been for the last five

or 10 years, has all been cloud. —Bob Stark, Kyriba

Levels of Complexity Craig Jeffery, managing director at Atlanta-based consultancy Strategic Treasurer, said software-as-a-service offerings have made up the majority of sales of cash-oriented treasury technology since 2006 and have dominated the sales of systems that deal with both cash and risk since 2009. That doesn’t mean there are no installed versions of those types of treasury technology purchased, he said, “but the vast majority are software as a service.” SaaS software “tends to be faster, cheaper, it tends to give you the advantage of future-proofing your treasury,” he said. “If the vendor develops it, they’re keeping the software current and up to date. You’re being forced to stay on a modern version. “That’s a significant consideration for many, many companies,” Jeffery added. “It reduces some kinds of risk.” Meanwhile, he said, the fact that cloud solutions limit companies’ ability to customize them is less of a challenge than it used to be, except for very large companies that have complex financial needs. “Risk and finance is their business, and they may find significant gaps in what’s available to the general market,” Jeffery said. “That’s where you see people using software they can extend and configure.” But for companies whose treasury complexity is at the lower end, cloud products’ capabilities continue to grow and are meeting more of treasury departments’ needs, he said. That upper end of the treasury technology market, the systems sold to central banks and corporations that do a lot of hedging, has been the slowest to move to the cloud, Jeffery said. “However, with the growth of capabilities and the desire of organizations to move this data offsite, or to make sure systems are updated on a regular basis, there’s been increased pressure even at that top sector.” He cited recent announcements of moves to the cloud by OpenLink and FIS as evidence that “the movement toward SaaS has completely impacted and dominates all sectors of treasury technology.” In April, FIS, formerly SunGard, said that it was launching a cloud version of its Integrity treasury solution, named Integrity 10. And in May, OpenLink announced a cloud platform, OpenLink Cloud.



Public Cloud Offering OpenLink’s O’Toole said that while the company has made its software available via a private cloud for eight or nine years, the new offering is a public cloud, on Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform. OpenLink’s customers are large treasuries that are complex and often have large FX, commodity and raw material exposures that require robust risk management, such as the treasury departments of financial services firms and companies that are heavy users of commodities. O’Toole noted that OpenLink can manage activity around debt and investments, including collateral management, margin and variation margin, enterprise risk and credit and said cloud solutions provide advantages for such treasuries. In particular, OpenLink’s cloud offers unconstrained computational power, which means companies are no longer limited by either functional or data processing constraints. Moving a company’s data into a cloud lets the company make better use of the data, O’Toole said. “By getting your entire business outside of your ERP on a platform like ours, you can start to analyze that data in real time pretty much, and help make decisions faster, be able to be less reactive and more proactive in how you are making those decisions.” And companies that are dealing with both commodities and foreign exchange risk have a lot of data to crunch. “A treasury may be running [a value-at-risk calculation] on their FX exposure,” O’Toole said. “But in isolation, it’s not really giving you an accurate risk profile. If you want to get the benefit of an enterprise risk reporting platform, you want to include all your asset classes—not just currencies, not just bonds; you want to put in everything.” That way, the VAR calculation “will look at correlations and look at netting, and it could lower your overall risk profile, which gives you more working capital,” he said. He also cited the computing power involved in those calculations. A treasury that, for example, goes through a heavy end-of-day close would have to have a powerful enough IT architecture and servers to handle that, even though it might last only a couple of hours a day. And the cloud gives companies the computing power they need without having to pay for it 24 hours a day, O’Toole said. It also gives them flexibility. “The clients have the ability to say, ‘We’re going to need some more power,’ and as they run their reports, Azure will spin up and down servers as needed.” He emphasized, though, that OpenLink’s cloud platform is not multi-tenant software, noting that “multi-tenancy doesn’t work for a good portion of our clients who are looking for flexibility.” Cloud solutions can also help companies move beyond a patchwork quilt of systems. O’Toole cited a Fortune 100 food and beverage company that OpenLink works with which had been relying on eight different applications within treasury alone. “Our solution can streamline all that into one,” he said. And once the company’s data is on a single platform, “you have real transparency and visibility into data and you can obfuscate the need for any integration points, where integration points exist.”



Certainly what we’ve seen is a move,

particularly around corporates, looking

to outsource their IT components where

they are, essentially, moving [capital expenditures]

over to [operating expenditures]. —Mark O'Toole, OpenLink Large vs. Small Philip Pettinato, chief technology officer at Reval, a provider of treasury and risk management technology, argued that cloud treasury solutions offer advantages for companies of all sizes. “At Reval as an example, we have Fortune 50 companies all the way down to smaller and midsize companies,” he said. “For large corporates, cloud software provides the benefits of economies of scale,” Pettinato said. “They get to focus on using the software to help to run their business, rather than focusing on the requirements of hosting and managing software. For them, it’s all about bringing solutions to their business.” Smaller companies can use the cloud to access more sophisticated solutions, software they may not have been able to use before because they didn’t have the infrastructure, he said. “Now they can access this software through the cloud, and they look to these solutions to be more scalable.”

Cloud Advantages Anis Rahal, CEO of treasury management software provider TreasuryXpress, said the case for cloud software goes back to the pain that companies experience when they implement installed solutions. “This is the topic that clients really fear,” Rahal said. “Implementation takes time, implementation takes a lot of the resources of the client. The cloud model was really created to reduce waste and complexity during the implementation phase. “When you implement on the client’s premises, you can always expect to have some surprises,” he said. “With the cloud, everything is ready to implement. The most important thing about implementation, it must be extremely light, extremely fast. The cloud enables that.” Reval’s Pettinato agreed that the ease of implementation is a plus. “In many cases, you’re not spending any time worrying about hardware, software, setting up security—that’s all managed by the vendors.” But he made the case that the ease of upgrades is also attractive to companies. He noted that companies which have implemented installed systems, and have either customized them or failed to upgrade them, have ended up battling to keep up with the latest version of the software. “Companies struggle to get value from their providers because they’re stuck on old versions, and the providers struggle to focus their energy and time and resources and investments on all the new opportunities because they’re spending time chasing old code and supporting it for legacy systems,” Pettinato said.



Internet Access The fact that cloud solutions are accessible over the Internet is a plus for treasuries that have users spread out in different locations around the world. “For multinational companies, it gives you a much easier platform to roll out and support your treasury globally,” Pettinato said. Many companies have been working with disparate treasury systems in different geographic regions, systems that “either didn’t communicate with each other or by the time they communicated with each other, the data was out of date,” he said. A cloud system that can be used in all of a company’s locations is “a big advantage for a company that’s trying to get that global visibility into what their cash positions are, what their risk exposures are,” Pettinato said. “It switches you from a world where you’re just processing data to a world where you can make effective decisions on the data being processed.” Pettinato also noted that companies using cloud software no longer need to worry about forging connections between their treasury software and other systems they use or get data from. “As a cloud provider, we connect our systems directly to all the other systems where the data needs to flow,” he said. “So clients don’t have to spend their time worrying about the data flow between the platforms.” He cited the example of a Reval customer that is shifting from an installed Oracle ERP system to a cloud version of Oracle’s ERP. “We can connect from our cloud to [Oracle’s] cloud,” he said. “We’re a certified partner of theirs that connects our systems together in that way. “As everyone moves toward the cloud, it creates connectivities that are much more efficient,” Pettinato added. Kyriba’s Stark emphasized the fact that treasurers can access cloud solutions on any device. “They don’t want to be having to look at their laptop all the time,” he said. “They’re in a meeting, they’re walking around the office, and they just want to be able to approve payments or look at reports.” Easy access to software is especially important for CFOs, Stark said, because “they’re in the office way less than a treasurer.” People have grown accustomed to being able to use their smartphones wherever they happen to be, and they’re starting to demand the same thing in a business context, he said. “The way people consume technology has changed, and as a result the way you have to deliver treasury technology has to change. The cloud does enable that.”



You’re not spending any time worrying

about hardware, software, setting up

security—that’s all managed by the vendors. —Philip Pettinato, Reval

Treasury as Collaborator Stark said cloud treasury solutions can also facilitate projects that involve treasury teams collaborating with other parts of the company. He cited the example of supply chain finance, an effort that involves a company’s procurement, accounts payable, and credit management organizations as well as treasury. While treasury is dealing with the banks that might be involved in providing supply chain finance and assessing the company’s liquidity to see whether it is willing to make early payments with its own funds, A/P is identifying the candidates for early payment and remitting the payments, and the procurement and credit management groups are involved in assessing which suppliers qualify for early payment. “If you have installed software or software limited to only a part of the organization, it makes it nearly impossible to support a program like this,” Stark said. Another example is a company that uses its treasury software to operate a payment factory, Stark said, since people outside treasury would use the treasury software housing the factory to initiate or approve payments or check workflows. Treasury teams gathering information from all parts of the company to feed into their cash forecasts might also give other staffers access to the treasury system for that purpose, he said. Treasury “needs those folks to provide input, but also to see the results, so you have a positive feedback loop.” Stark pointed out that Kyriba has 1,600 customers and 45,000 users. “On average, a lot more people than just treasury are accessing the system,” he said. “It’s yet another argument for cloud—you really couldn’t administer those types of users in a non-cloud scenario.”