Directors and Officers Coverage: Something’s Gotta Give

The market for directors and officers coverage continues to be competitive, despite a concerning trend of increased frequency in litigation — in particular, securities class action suits. Lawsuits resulting from mergers and acquisitions have been ramping up, and such legal actions can result in high-severity loss settlements. Pricing, however, continues to trend downward, and major players are joining this already soft market. Taken together, it begs the question: Is the current D&O market environment sustainable?

Litigation boom So far, 2017 is one for the record books when it comes to the number of federal securities class action suits filed. According to Cornerstone Research’s update on securities class action filings in the first quarter, the increase of securities class actions in 2016 has continued into 2017. Plaintiffs filed a record 127 federal class action securities cases in the first quarter — almost twice the number filed in the first quarter of 2016 (64), and nearly half of the total number filed for the entire year of 2016 (270). “We finished 2016 at record-high levels, and right now, 2017 is trending to surpass that,” said Laura Coppola, regional head of commercial management liability for North America at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS). “We continue to closely monitor the elevated level of federal securities class action filings,” said Thor Beveridge, head of executive liability commercial at the Hartford. “Generally, securities class action settlement statistics for 2016 indicated an unfavorable movement in total settlement dollars, the average settlement size and the median settlement value.” The rise in filings is concerning, considering the total value of the 10 largest securities class action settlements is $30 billion, according to the AGCS report “D&O Insurance Insights — Management Liability Today: What Executives Need to Know.” But what's driving the growing number of suits? “The increase [in securities class actions] has in part been driven by the increase in the number of merger-objection lawsuits filed in federal courts following the Delaware Chancery Court's decision in the Trulia case,” Beveridge explained. In the case In re Trulia Inc. Stockholder Litigation, the court rejected a disclosure-only settlement, shifting several merger-objection lawsuits from state to federal courts. Since that decision there has been an increase in M&A filings, said Dr. John Gould, a senior vice president at Cornerstone Research. Mike Sisk, assistant vice president of underwriting for professional liability at Philadelphia Insurance Cos., added: “If you’re looking solely at the D&O line, bankruptcy and M&A activity continue to be the leading cause of claims.”

Costly settlements from poaching Janet Haverkampf, private company directors and officers liability project manager at Travelers Cos., noted that the insurer is seeing an increase in claims from businesses hiring competitors’ former employees. “What we’re seeing most is the continuation of a trend we refer to as ‘You took my people, and you took my stuff,’” she explains. “These claims typically involve companies suing their competitors and an ex-employee after that employee is hired by a competitor. The allegations often include misappropriation of proprietary information, tortious interference with business, copyright/patent infringement and violations of non-compete agreements.” However, hiring experienced employees from other companies is a reality for all businesses, Haverkampf noted. “It is not an exposure that can easily be underwritten,” she says. “We are beginning to see the resolution of several cases, and can know their ultimate severity cost.” Regulatory liability a factor Along with the increase in securities class actions, regulatory liability is also driving losses in D&O. According to the AGCS report, the top cause of D&O claims by number and value is noncompliance with laws and regulations, and claims severity is rising as a result of higher legal costs, increasing complexity, expanding regulatory investigations and cross-border actions. The new administration may play a part in reducing those losses. “We’ve got a lot of discussion around eliminating or mitigating some of the regulatory hurdles that we’ve had as a market,” Coppola said. “Our president has certainly not been quiet or shy about his views on what needs to be changed, and I think that time will tell how those changes will affect our industry. It could indicate good things for our business, in terms of litigation trends.” Though Coppola noted that changes to the regulatory environment wouldn't be immediate, on June 8 the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Financial Choice Act, which would erase several provisions in the Dodd-Frank Act and eliminate some key financial regulations enacted during Barack Obama's presidency. Ned Kirk, a partner in Clyde & Co.'s New York City office, believes that in the near future there may be a significant change in the U.S. regulatory and litigation environment. Less aggressive regulators with fewer powers may bring fewer regulatory investigations and actions, he said, and the conservative judges Trump is putting on federal benches will likely issue more pro-business decisions that make it harder for shareholders to pursue litigation. “This could be good news for insurers of financial institutions and D&Os in the short term, as they may see fewer claims,” Kirk said. He did add, however, that in the long term, “loosening regulation of financial institutions ultimately could have some dire consequences, as we saw in the years leading up to the last financial crisis.”