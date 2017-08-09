Key Points about Supply Chain Finance

Supply chain finance has taken off in recent years, fueled by companies’ greater focus on working capital management, as well as banks’ retreat from lending in the wake of the financial crisis.

“Almost every business is becoming increasingly global and that stretches their supply chain out a lot,” noted Craig Jeffery, managing partner at Atlanta-based consultancy Strategic Treasurer.

Finance teams try to improve their working capital metrics by waiting longer to pay suppliers. But “when a larger player is trying to free up money by extending terms, that creates extreme hardship for suppliers,” Jeffery said.

Supply chain finance can cut through that dilemma. Companies can offer financing to their suppliers based on outstanding receivables, which lets a the company to extend its days payables outstanding and improve its working capital without making suppliers wait longer to be paid.

“The capital play is massive for treasury people,” Jeffery said. “The ability to improve your capital position is great, and you can do that without breaking your suppliers.”

The term supply chain finance covers different approaches to extending credit, such as reverse factoring, in which a company arranges financing based on invoices from suppliers that it has approved for payment, or dynamic discounting, in which the company offers to pay the supplier early at a discounted rate. Jeffery estimated that about 20% of companies currently use some form of supply chain finance.

Strategic Treasurer recently published a report on supply chain finance that notes the rapid growth in supply chain finance but cites a “lack of awareness” among corporate finance departments. In a recent interview, Jeffery and Isaac Zaubi, publications manager at Strategic Treasurer, discussed some of the points that finance practitioners should consider if they’re planning to implement a supply chain finance program.



Choosing a Provider

Companies selecting a supply chain finance provider should look at three aspects: access to capital, the size of the vendor’s network and the capabilities of the vendor’s system.

For starters, does the company want to use its own cash to fund the supply chain finance program or does it plan to rely on a third party for the cash?

“Supply chain finance providers out there today offer a range of models,” Zaubi said. “Depending on their funding needs, companies can choose a solution.”

Most fintech solutions have multiple banks that provide funding, he said. If companies want to use their own cash, “they could leverage a dynamic discounting program where they’re able to fund almost the entirety on their own.”

Companies should also check what businesses already use each supply chain finance platform, to see which of their counterparties are on the network.

“That’s a key component in how the onboarding works,” Jeffery said. “If you give them your vendor list or customer list, they will run a match to show which ones are already on there.”

Joining a supply chain finance platform that already includes a number of the company’s vendors expedites getting started. “The more customers or vendors you get on the network, the easier it is to manage the entire process, and get the most financial value out of it as well,” Jeffery said.