Alexander Hamilton Awards—Deadline Extended

If your organization has completed an interesting, innovative project in the realm of treasury, finance, or risk management, Treasury & Risk would love to consider it for our 22nd annual Alexander Hamilton Awards. This year's Alexander Hamilton Awards will recognize achievement in seven categories:

Treasury Transformation. This category celebrates projects that have achieved noteworthy success through a significant revamp of some major aspect(s) of corporate treasury processes. Centralization or decentralization of the treasury function, outsourcing initiatives, restructuring of treasury to support new lines of business, and staff recruitment or development programs—among other types of projects—fit into this category.

This category celebrates projects that have achieved noteworthy success through a significant revamp of some major aspect(s) of corporate treasury processes. Centralization or decentralization of the treasury function, outsourcing initiatives, restructuring of treasury to support new lines of business, and staff recruitment or development programs—among other types of projects—fit into this category.

Liquidity Management. This category is aimed at portfolio management, short-term investing, and cash visibility/contingency planning for cash availability, as well as crisis management to ensure adequate ongoing liquidity. Cash forecasting and cash pooling projects fit into this category.

This category is aimed at portfolio management, short-term investing, and cash visibility/contingency planning for cash availability, as well as crisis management to ensure adequate ongoing liquidity. Cash forecasting and cash pooling projects fit into this category.

Financial Risk Management. This category includes innovative solutions in management of risks around domestic or international interest rates, foreign exchange, or commodity prices; the use of derivatives or capital markets to hedge the company’s financial risk exposures; or management of counterparty credit risks.

This category includes innovative solutions in management of risks around domestic or international interest rates, foreign exchange, or commodity prices; the use of derivatives or capital markets to hedge the company’s financial risk exposures; or management of counterparty credit risks.

Working Capital Management. This category recognizes innovations related to the collection of incoming payments and the disbursement of outgoing payments, as well as the organizational structure around management of payments and the cash conversion cycle.

This category recognizes innovations related to the collection of incoming payments and the disbursement of outgoing payments, as well as the organizational structure around management of payments and the cash conversion cycle.

Operational Risk Management & Insurance. This category encompasses innovative solutions around risk assessment, identification, mitigation, and/or transfer when protecting a company’s business, property, supply chain, employees, data, and/or reputation.

This category encompasses innovative solutions around risk assessment, identification, mitigation, and/or transfer when protecting a company’s business, property, supply chain, employees, data, and/or reputation.

Technology Excellence. This award recognizes corporate treasuries or finance departments for their implementation of innovative technology solutions that may be developed either internally or externally. Winning projects must be exceptionally creative, must solve a major problem, must yield impressive results, and/or must set a precedent for a best practice in treasury or finance. Projects that fall into this category could include those that solve a complex issue in financial management or compliance, improve communication or analysis of financial data and information, mitigate risk, or give the business a strategic advantage.

This award recognizes corporate treasuries or finance departments for their implementation of innovative technology solutions that may be developed either internally or externally. Winning projects must be exceptionally creative, must solve a major problem, must yield impressive results, and/or must set a precedent for a best practice in treasury or finance. Projects that fall into this category could include those that solve a complex issue in financial management or compliance, improve communication or analysis of financial data and information, mitigate risk, or give the business a strategic advantage.

Best Practices in Restricted/Emerging Markets. This award recognizes corporate treasury, finance, and risk management functions that have successfully supported business operations in parts of the world where other organizations may fear to tread. Winning projects may include pioneering solutions that overcome regional restrictions on movement of money, compliance or disclosure challenges, banking regulations, and/or cultural issues.

We may also recognize one organization with an Overall Excellence Award, depending on whether our judges feel such an award is deserved based on the various entries received in the contest's seven categories.

These awards recognize all types of organizations, from midsize domestic businesses to some of the world's largest companies. Enter by September 1, 2017, for your chance to be recognized alongside treasury and finance thought leaders from around the globe.