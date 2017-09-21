Automated Cash Forecasting

One of the largest nonprofit health plans in the United States, EmblemHealth serves 3.1 million people across the tri-state area around New York City. Despite the volume of its cash flows, however, until very recently EmblemHealth managed cash positioning and forecasting via spreadsheets.

When the organization deployed a new treasury workstation module that automated cash management, it gained greater visibility into its current and future cash positions, while simultaneously streamlining treasury operations.

Treasury & Risk sat down with Chris Giordano, assistant treasurer for EmblemHealth, and Charlie Correa, manager of treasury operations, to talk about the project and the benefits they’ve achieved.

T&R: How did you handle cash forecasting in your legacy environment?

Chris Giordano: Two years ago, our forecasting capability was limited. Every day my staff would look at bank reports for the various entities that fall under the EmblemHealth umbrella. They’d pull out cash balances and plug those numbers into a spreadsheet called the Daily Cash Report. They would also add information about our cash investments.

These manual processes left room for error, and didn’t enable us to take full advantage of potential investment opportunities. They also were time-consuming for our treasury staff.

Charlie Correa: Treasury staff not only had to input data manually, but also had to perform regular checks to make sure the formulas were correct.

T&R: So you decided to look for a more automated solution for treasury management?

CC: We were already using Kyriba’s treasury management system for other things, so we talked to Kyriba about automating our cash position reporting and cash forecasting. They worked with us to make sure their forecasting module would meet our needs, and we decided to implement their solution.

CG: We put together a project team that was led by Charlie, with other representatives of the treasury operations team as well as some Kyriba staff. The project team’s goal was to develop an easier method of calculating our daily forecast.

T&R: What does your cash forecasting look like now?

CC: Now we’re using the Kyriba cash flow forecasting module. Each day’s forecast is based on the prior day’s activities. So when the BAI2 bank reports come in from all our banks each morning, they’re automatically populating our forecast with all the previous day’s transactions based on mapping rules we’ve created in the treasury workstation.

The forecasting module then uses those prior-day actuals to forecast out to a 30-day cycle. We can go in and set rules to pick up an average for a specific item that we normally see, such as payroll, and the module will project that item out for 30 days. And for big items that we know are going to come in, we will manually enter them into the treasury workstation as a confirmed forecast, because we know that we need those specific dollars available at that particular time. But other than the occasional unexpected item, the forecasting module automatically assigns payments to the given days, indicating what is going to clear each day, which saves us from going in and doing the manual entry in the Excel sheet.

CG: The bottom line is, when we have something new that’s happening, that won’t be on the BAI reports, we have to go in and put that in on the day we expect that money to come in or, vice versa, we expect money to go out. So there is some manual intervention, but not like it was before when we had to update Excel spreadsheets on a daily basis.

This cloud-based treasury software also puts us in a better position by giving us the opportunity to look at all of our bank accounts together and to forecast what cash flow will be. And since we’re actually picking up the current cash position data automatically from the bank statements, we’ve eliminated some of the room for error that we had before.