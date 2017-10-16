Balancing Act: Trends in Treasury Management

In today’s rapidly changing environment, corporate executives are expected to do everything faster—from how they do business to how they communicate with customers. Increasingly, companies are focusing on innovation to gain a competitive edge.

At the same time, consumers expect improvements in how they obtain information, take action, and manage their products and services, putting pressure on companies to speed up their processes to deliver faster than competitors. Think PayPal in the early 2000s. Think Amazon today.

So, how can treasurers react to this faster-paced world when they’re also charged with keeping the company safe? Treasury departments now have access to myriad corporate payment tools. Identifying the right ones to keep ahead of the game while maintaining essential protective measures is the key opportunity.

Accelerating Payments

Corporate innovation follows consumer innovation, and we’re seeing this happen with payments. In the past, most corporates were accustomed to seeing reports, getting confirmations, and managing working capital in traditional ways. Increasingly, corporate treasurers are adopting new ways of doing things using just-in-time processing with enhanced data and payment confirmation and artificial intelligence (AI) to aid in processing efficiency. New payment options are coming online as well: Same-day ACH credits began last fall; same-day ACH debits became an option last month; and real-time payments enter the pilot phase next month.

In this business environment, there is a need to balance the focus on speed with safety and soundness. We are learning how to innovate and take the lead on security issues. Today’s banks are in the business of keeping the so-called electronic cash vault safe and secure for consumers and businesses alike.

Treasurers trust their financial institutions with their workflows and lending. For banks to truly serve as partners to companies, they must maintain that trust by ensuring security as they look to innovate in speed and flexibility.

Beware of Cyber Risks

Because of lax security at one of the major credit reporting companies, the private financial and personal details of as many as 143 million Americans have been exposed to hackers. Just as consumers are taking notice and action to protect their sensitive data, so are corporate leaders.

Increasingly, business leaders from all industries are concerned about the potential for cyberattacks on their companies. The Association for Financial Professionals’ (AFP's) 2017 “Payments Fraud and Control Survey” found that 74 percent of finance professionals were victims of payments fraud in 2016. This is the largest share ever, according to the AFP survey. This suggests that fraudsters are continuing to succeed in their attempts to attack organizations’ payment systems.

It appears that executives understand this new reality. More than nine in 10 corporate leaders (91 percent) believe cybersecurity breaches will have a negative impact on stakeholders’ trust levels in the next five years, according to PwC’s 2017 CEO Survey, which polled 1,379 CEOs in 79 countries. Fully 61 percent of CEOs surveyed believe cyber threats will pose dangers to their own organization’s growth prospects.