This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers, click the "Reprints" link at the top of any article.

Broadridge Says Blockchain Can Improve Repo Market

A pilot with Societe Generale showed the technology reduced risk and boosted efficiency, firm says.

By

October 19, 2017

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., a provider of trade processing technology, says it’s bringing blockchain to the repurchase-agreement market.

In a recent pilot with Societe Generale and Natixis, the firm said it found that distributed-ledger technology can make repo trades more efficient and less risky by providing a secure record of transaction details. Under a repo agreement, one party offers a security as collateral for a cash loan. Securities dealers use repos to finance holdings and increase leverage.

“This new blockchain-enabled solution, which automates end-to-end processes, streamlines the repo agreement and confirmation processes, offers a faster and more accurate collateral substitution process, while eliminating time consuming manual interventions, and reduces counterparty risk while increasing auditability,”’ Broadridge said in a statement.

Broadridge is one of many financial institutions that have recently experimented with blockchain, the technology behind bitcoin that is used for verifying and recording transactions. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Monday that it’s testing how it can use blockchain to improve global payments. Earlier this year, the banking giant worked with Broadridge on a blockchain pilot that explored how the technology can make proxy voting more transparent. Broadridge is the biggest U.S. provider of proxy-voting services.

“We don’t envision this just stopping on one type of trade like the bilateral repo,” Horacio Barakat, vice president of corporate strategy at Broadridge, said in a phone call Monday. “We envision this as the first step in the road map toward collateral management.”

 

Bloomberg News

Copyright 2017 Bloomberg. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related Articles
Comments

Web Seminars

View more web seminars

Advertisement. Closing in 15 seconds.