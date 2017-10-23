This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers, click the "Reprints" link at the top of any article.

Company Misses SEC Letter Stuck in Spam Filter

Axon's CFO failed to get an August email from the agency or the followup messages.

By

October 23, 2017

Check your spam box. It could be the SEC.

That’s the lesson learned last week by Axon Enterprise Inc., the company best known for its Taser stun guns. Late Thursday, Axon announced that “due to miscommunication issues,” the company has just become aware of SEC requests regarding its previous financial reports and is now scrambling to respond. The stock fell as much as 7%, its biggest drop in more than two months.

What happened? Axon’s internal email filters are to blame. The SEC sent its initial comment on Aug. 10 and follow-up requests only to Axon’s new CFO, Jawad Ahsan, and they were quarantined in a spam filter. Dougherty & Co. analyst Jeremy Hamblin in a note to clients, called the incident “embarrassing, but nothing to be concerned about.”

Truth be told, the SEC sends these sorts of comment letters to companies all the time, Hamblin says. Next time, Axon is sure to be watching more closely. The company says it has already changed its email filter and established a more reliable line of communication with the agency.

 

Bloomberg News

Copyright 2017 Bloomberg. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related Articles
Comments

Web Seminars

View more web seminars

Advertisement. Closing in 15 seconds.