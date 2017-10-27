This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers, click the "Reprints" link at the top of any article.

Apple Asks to Exclude Proposal Tying Diversity to Executive Pay

Company cites poor performance of similar initiatives.

By

October 27, 2017

Apple asked U.S. securities regulators if it can exclude a shareholder proposal that pushes the iPhone maker to explore linking executive pay to performance on diversity and sustainability.

In an Oct. 9 letter made public this week by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Apple attorneys asked if the  company could exclude the proposal, from Zevin Asset Management, because similar initiatives haven’t garnered the minimum 6% of shareholder support required for re-submission. The SEC rebuffed a similar request in 2015.

Apple investors want to know how diversity and sustainability “relate to C-suite accountability” on issues “where the tech sector’s in crisis,” Pat Tomaino, associate director of socially responsible investing at Zevin, said Thursday in an interview. Zevin owned 36,782 shares of Apple as of June 30, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Technology firms lag behind other industries in linking executive pay to environmental and social metrics, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Zevin has submitted similar proposals this year at Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet, Tomaino said.


 

Bloomberg News

 

Copyright 2017 Bloomberg. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related Articles
Comments

Web Seminars

View more web seminars

Advertisement. Closing in 15 seconds.