Building a Socially Responsible Supply Chain

The idea of “sustainability” has taken hold in many areas of our businesses, and our lives, over the past couple of decades. Just as sustainable investments are those believed to cause no long-term social or environmental harm, sustainable supply chain management looks to incorporate environmental stewardship, wise resource utilization, and social responsibility into every rung of a corporate supply chain, from product design and material selection to distribution, consumption, and disposal of the final product.

It is widely accepted that such an approach to supply chain management can generate significant value for businesses. The consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton calculated that in organizations where supply chain management is part of the overall business strategy, annual savings improvements in manufacturing are nearly double those in businesses without such a strategy. Transparency evangelist Label Insight found in a recent study that as many as 94 percent of consumers would be loyal to a brand that offers complete transparency into its product.

Even so, a report released last year by Ernst & Young suggests that “many companies still do not have a comprehensive understanding of the performance, risks, and sustainability impacts of their supply chain.”

What Is Supply Chain Sustainability?

According to the U.N. Global Compact, supply chain sustainability is the “management of environmental, social, and economic impacts, and the encouragement of good governance practices throughout the lifecycles of goods and services.” The supply chain for any given product varies, but in general consists of suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. Within each of these categories can be one or hundreds of individuals or companies. Each single point is a potential risk, whether through human rights abuses, environmental negligence, or non-compliance with local, regional, national, or global standards.

Building long-term sustainability in a corporate supply chain involves taking into account an incredibly long and complex set of standards and issues. The social responsibility side of the sustainability equation is often the most difficult to manage. In the areas of the world where sustainability problems are most likely to fester, workforce protections may be sparse, enforcement may be minimal, and workers may be desperate for income even if it puts them at risk.

For those reasons, a well-thought-out supply chain sustainability program should include these four elements, at minimum:

Auditing Social Compliance

For companies looking to improve social responsibility up and down their supply chain, compliance audits are crucial.

Patagonia, the adventure apparel company, is an industry-leading example of how to ensure social responsibility throughout a corporate supply chain. For more than a decade, Patagonia has implemented a system, called the “4-fold” approach, to pre-screen potential partner factories. This four-step process includes screening new suppliers for the ability to meet sourcing, quality, social, and environmental standards. The company’s supply chain team works closely with its sourcing and quality-control departments. All three functions have full veto power over whether Patagonia begins working with a particular factory. In 2011, the company began using the same process for suppliers of raw material fabric and trim.

When conducting an audit on a supplier’s factory, a company will likely expect the facility to register slight improvements in working conditions, hours, wages, etc. in every subsequent audit. However, even if audits meet this expectation, the reality may be that the factory has simply become better at preparing for the audits. Numbers that look good today don’t necessarily reflect improvements that are sustainable in the long run. This tendency may render the audit process pointless, and may undermine suppliers’ motivation to make the changes necessary to move into true compliance with the client company’s social responsibility policy.

In combating such a scenario, a capacity-building approach can be crucial. The idea behind “capacity building” is that anytime there is a violation of supply chain sustainability policy, the company should take a continuous-improvement approach to identify what went wrong, how it went wrong, and what should be done to prevent this in the future. A company taking this type of approach to improving working conditions in a supplier’s overseas factory would first launch an audit of the facility, carried out by fully trained auditors.

A good audit should employ a range of specialists—either employees of the company who are able to function independently, or employees of a contracted auditing firm—that are able to evaluate supplier performance against internationally recognized codes and standards. Throughout the audit process, they should be able to collect and evaluate quantifiable data that can serve as evidence to all stakeholders.

Then, to resolve any sustainability-policy violations that the audit uncovers, the client organization should work closely with the supplier to provide appropriate training to its employees and to develop long-term arrangements with management to improve the conditions at the factory.