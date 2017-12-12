GOP Said Leaning Toward 21% Corporate Rate

House and Senate negotiators are leaning toward setting a corporate rate of 21%, according to three people familiar with the negotiations. The people asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

Slashing the corporate rate from 35% has been a cornerstone of the GOP tax overhaul—the House bill calls for a 20% rate effective in 2018, while the Senate legislation also calls for a 20% rate, but delays it from taking effect until Jan. 1, 2019.

President Donald Trump sparked discussions about a higher rate on Dec. 2 when he backed off his red line of a 20% rate in the final package. Negotiators have considered using what could be an extra $200 billion in revenue from setting a higher rate of 22% to make up for additional costs expected in the final package, such as expanding the state and local property tax exemption of up to $10,000 to include income taxes. A corporate rate of 21% is estimated to generate an additional $100 billion to offset other tax code changes.

Conservative activists have demanded that congressional Republicans negotiating a final tax package hold the line on a 20% corporate tax rate, and reject proposals to set it at 22%.

“We all are still in intense discussions with our colleagues on the House side,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier Tuesday.

“We hope to wrap it up pretty soon,” McConnell said.

