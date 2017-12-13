This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers, click the "Reprints" link at the top of any article.

Here's Where the Agreed-Upon GOP Plan Stands

Tax negotiators agree on corporate tax rate of 21% beginning in 2018.

December 13, 2017

Details of an agreement among House and Senate Republicans emerged Wednesday—including rate cuts for corporations, individuals and pass-through businesses. Here’s what tax negotiators have agreed to, according to lawmakers—and how the new plan differs from bills that passed both chambers earlier:


Corporate Rate

Joint Agreement: Cut the corporate rate to 21% from 35% beginning in 2018.
House: Cut to 20% in 2018.
Senate: Cut to 20% in 2019.


Top Individual Rate

Joint Agreement: Cut the top rate to 37% for the highest earners, down from 39.6%.
House: Leave top rate at 39.6%.
Senate: Cut top rate to 38.5%.


Pass-Through Tax Breaks

Joint Agreement: Provide a 20% deduction on pass-through business income, and extend that break to trusts as well as individuals.  
House: Tax such business income at a top rate of 25%, but service businesses like accounting and law firms wouldn’t be eligible. Provide a lower rate of 9% for some lesser-earning businesses.
Senate: Provide a 23% deduction, with limitations related to taxable income and amount of wages paid.


Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax

Joint Agreement: Repeal it.
House: Repeal it.
Senate: Maintain it.


Obamacare Individual Mandate

Joint Agreement: Repeal it.
House: No action.
Senate: Repeal it by zeroing out the tax penalty for individuals who don’t purchase health insurance.


Mortgage Interest Deduction

Joint Agreement: Cap it at loans of $750,000—down from $1 million—for new purchases of homes.
House: Cap it at loans of $500,000.
Senate: No change.

In addition, tax writers plan the following change, according to people familiar with the discussions:


Individual State and Local Tax Deductions

Joint Agreement: Limit combined deductions for state and local income taxes and property taxes to $10,000.
House: Repeal deduction except for property taxes, capped at $10,000.
Senate: Repeal deduction except for property taxes, capped at $10,000.

 

