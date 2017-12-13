Here's Where the Agreed-Upon GOP Plan Stands

Details of an agreement among House and Senate Republicans emerged Wednesday—including rate cuts for corporations, individuals and pass-through businesses. Here’s what tax negotiators have agreed to, according to lawmakers—and how the new plan differs from bills that passed both chambers earlier:



Corporate Rate

Joint Agreement: Cut the corporate rate to 21% from 35% beginning in 2018.

House: Cut to 20% in 2018.

Senate: Cut to 20% in 2019.



Top Individual Rate

Joint Agreement: Cut the top rate to 37% for the highest earners, down from 39.6%.

House: Leave top rate at 39.6%.

Senate: Cut top rate to 38.5%.



Pass-Through Tax Breaks

Joint Agreement: Provide a 20% deduction on pass-through business income, and extend that break to trusts as well as individuals.

House: Tax such business income at a top rate of 25%, but service businesses like accounting and law firms wouldn’t be eligible. Provide a lower rate of 9% for some lesser-earning businesses.

Senate: Provide a 23% deduction, with limitations related to taxable income and amount of wages paid.



Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax

Joint Agreement: Repeal it.

House: Repeal it.

Senate: Maintain it.



Obamacare Individual Mandate

Joint Agreement: Repeal it.

House: No action.

Senate: Repeal it by zeroing out the tax penalty for individuals who don’t purchase health insurance.



Mortgage Interest Deduction

Joint Agreement: Cap it at loans of $750,000—down from $1 million—for new purchases of homes.

House: Cap it at loans of $500,000.

Senate: No change.

In addition, tax writers plan the following change, according to people familiar with the discussions:



Individual State and Local Tax Deductions

Joint Agreement: Limit combined deductions for state and local income taxes and property taxes to $10,000.

House: Repeal deduction except for property taxes, capped at $10,000.

Senate: Repeal deduction except for property taxes, capped at $10,000.

Bloomberg