Looking Forward: FX in 2018

As we look forward to a new year, new uncertainties about global currency markets arise. 2017 was a year full of geopolitical events, which solidified some currencies while leaving others susceptible to volatility. In the coming year, three factors will have a large impact on currencies around the world: the changing landscape of digital currencies, U.S. tax reform, and the continuation of the U.K.’s split from the European Union. The Future of Blockchain and Digital Currencies Cryptocurrencies are changing the finance environment and will continue to do so, but likely not in the way that people currently expect them to. Over the past few years, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which enable participants to transfer funds without banks, have started to reshape the landscape of finance. Long aware of cryptocurrencies, especially in light of bitcoin’s recent surge in value and popularity, governments have been forced to change regulations and consider changing their own currencies in the process. Recently, the U.S. government introduced Senate Bill 1241 to change the language around the prohibition of money laundering. The proposed bill slightly alters the meaning of the term “money laundering” to criminalize concealment of transactions—in turn, criminalizing cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin for the lack of visibility available into their distributed ledger. Additionally, the United States and other countries are looking at sales tax violations (and taxation in general) of bitcoin-denominated transactions, since tax evasion is easier to commit with the current lack of governmental access and visibility. Most important, governments are working to create their own digital currencies. Currently, the United States Federal Reserve is working on a distributed ledger technology (DLT) project to develop a new clearing and settlement service. In what would be a great move in taking the currency market from the 18th century—when Congress first authorized the issue of the dollar—into the 21st century, the Federal Reserve Bank is looking to leverage blockchain technology to create a “digital dollar.” The Fed isn’t the only governmental institution looking to harness the potential of digital currencies. Earlier this year, the Swiss Exchange and Nasdaq announced a collaboration to provide DLT; China committed to developing and implementing DLT; Russia is working to launch the CryptoRuble by January; and the European Parliament called for the creation of a horizontal DLT Task Force to take a further look at the benefits and regulations that would come along with implementing distributed ledger technology. The impact of companies around the world adopting blockchain-based funds transfer mechanisms could be faster, cheaper transactions—not just domestically, but across borders as well. As a result, corporations will have to work to effectively manage future currency exposures at the accelerated speed of transactions. Complete automation and straight-through processing will become mandatory, not only for treasury departments but for all areas of finance.

Tax Reform Could Strengthen the U.S. Dollar A year into Donald Trump’s presidency, the U.S. dollar has weakened—something that Trump had vowed to do before he took office. On the day of his inauguration, the U.S. Dollar Index (USDX) closed at 101.17. On April 12, Trump again proclaimed that the U.S. dollar (USD) was getting too strong and that he favored lower interest rates. He saw the strong dollar as hurting the competitiveness of U.S. companies doing business abroad and hindering the United States’ ability to reduce its trade deficit with countries such as China. Since then, the dollar has weakened as desired. By early December, the USDX had fallen to just over 93. However, in 2018, we could see a renewed strengthening of the dollar as the U.S. House and Senate work to pass final legislation of the sweeping tax overhaul plan proposed in September. The hope with the tax reform is that it will leave more money in corporate and consumer pockets, leading to increased spending that might, in turn, stimulate the economy and incentivize job creation in the United States. If all works as planned, though, prices could be driven up within the U.S. economy, and stronger growth could cause the dollar to strengthen again as non-U.S. entities buy greenbacks to purchase American assets. Additionally, interest rate hikes generally lead the value of currencies. With the Fed expected to continue raising interest rates, we can expect those changes to further support the strengthening of the dollar. Such changes could bring back the usual issues associated with a strong dollar, including difficulty increasing exports. Most notably, more than half of the S&P 500 earn more than 50 percent of their revenues abroad, so a strong dollar could negatively impact their earnings if they are not properly protecting their currency exposures. For these companies—and for their investors—a strong dollar would mean decreased revenue, especially for companies that aren’t managing their dollar exposures. For example, consider a business that has substantial income denominated in euros. With a strong dollar, the company is going to get fewer dollars for every euro it earns. If it used to get $1.50 per euro and now gets $1.25 per euro, its income statement will reflect 17 percent less cash for its euro income. Such a swing could negatively impact companies from the top all the way to the bottom line of the income statement. In 2018, CEOs and CFOs are going to be asking their treasurers what can be done to protect against eroding revenue. Treasury teams that are managing their entire basket of currencies and mitigating their currency exposure via internal-exposure elimination or hedging will be better protected no matter which way the dollar turns.