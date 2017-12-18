2018 Alexander Hamilton Awards

Once again, Treasury & Risk received excellent entries, and the judges had difficult decisions. Thank you to our judges—Jean-Francois Heitz, Craig Jeffery, Betty Hwang, and Marie Hollein—for making the tough choices. And congratulations to our finalists (in alphabetical order, by award category):
Treasury Transformation
- Avery Dennison
- Herc Rentals
- OpenText
Liquidity Management
- Clearsettle
- Microsoft
Financial Risk Management
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Microsoft
Technology Excellence
- Anthem
- Microsoft Ireland
- Newell Brands
Operational Risk Management & Insurance
- Herc Rentals
- United States Postal Service
Stay tuned for more information on the series of webcasts, coming up this spring and summer, during which we will announce which company won which award in each category and will discuss the best practices that made these organizations stand out in a field of truly exceptional projects.
Congratulations again to all our finalists!