Pension Risk Transfers Target the Small Fry

Pension risk transfer activity has continued to grow this year, and these transactions could get an additional boost next year if the funded status of companies’ defined-benefit pension plans improves as a result of rising interest rates or strong equity markets.

Companies concerned about the risks entailed in their pension plans can transfer some of their obligations either by purchasing an annuity from an insurer to cover future payments to a group of retirees, or by offering lump-sum buyouts to participants.

The effort to reduce plans’ risks is occurring at a time when many corporate pension plans are constrained by funding shortfalls. Benefits consultancy Mercer put the aggregate funded status of defined-benefit pension plans sponsored by S&P 1500 companies at 84% at the end of November, up slightly from 82% at the end of 2016.

Consultants say cash-strapped companies are focusing their efforts where they have the most impact: purchasing annuities in order to transfer to an insurer the companies’ obligations to retirees who will receive modest benefits.

“If sponsors are not that well-funded, then they’re really looking more toward operational efficiencies,” said Jason Richards, a consultant in the retirement risk management group at Willis Towers Watson. “They’re trying to have the funded status improve, and they’re taking actions that reduce the drag on operations so it doesn’t cost as much to run the plan.

“It costs the same amount to administer benefits whether [retirees are] getting $50 a month or $5,000 a month,” he added. “By transferring people with small benefits, you can significantly reduce your ongoing operational costs and administrative costs. That’s where we see a real increase in activity over the last two years.”

Lynn Esenwine, a partner and senior pension risk transfer consultant at Mercer, said the premiums that plan sponsors pay to the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. (PBGC) are another factor fueling the focus on transferring obligations, particularly to those with smaller benefits.

The PBGC’s per-participant premium has risen steadily: It is $69 this year for single-employer plans, up from $31 in 2007, and it will rise to $74 next year. There’s also a variable-rate premium paid by underfunded plans, which is calculated based on the plan’s unfunded vested benefits.

“For plans that were underfunded to some degree, we see them paying $600 a participant every year to the PBGC,” Esenwine said. “In light of that, we’ve seen a very keen focus on small-benefit buyouts for retirees—somebody who’s getting paid $50 a month—and the impact that has on your expenses—administrative expenses, PBGC fees.”

For example, in October, International Paper transferred $1.3 billion of pension liabilities to Prudential, representing its obligations to roughly 45,000 former employees or their beneficiaries whose monthly benefits were less than $450, according to a company press release.

In the statement, CFO Glenn R. Landau cited the transaction’s role in “enabling International Paper to better manage future costs associated with our pension plan.”

Similarly, in October 2016, United Technologies transferred $775 million of pension obligations to Prudential, which the company said covered 36,000 retirees or their beneficiaries whose monthly benefits were $300 or less.



2012’s Mammoth Transactions

Pension risk transfers made headlines in 2012 when General Motors handed off $26 billion of pension obligations and Verizon did a $7.5 billion annuitization. Willis Towers Watson’s Richards said that after a slow year in 2013, the total amount of pension plans’ purchases of annuities has climbed steadily, hitting $13.8 billion in 2015 and $14 billion in 2016. The data on pension plans’ annuity purchases includes both partial annuitizations and plan terminations, in which the sponsor transfers all future obligations to an insurer.

Through the first three quarters of this year, pension plans purchased $12 billion of annuities, but Richards expects the total for the year to come in around $20 billion. “A lot of activity happens in the fourth quarter,” he said.

And he expects next year’s activity to exceed this year’s. “How much more is a little tough because it depends a lot on what happens with markets,” Richards said. “As plans get better funded, more and more of them want to transfer some of these obligations. So activity in 2018 could be significantly more if interest rates rise or markets do well or more sponsors put a lot more money into their plan such that they’re better funded.”

He noted that $20 billion of de-risking transactions is just a tiny portion of the $3 trillion of pension obligations that companies have. Richards estimates that if plan sponsors could, they would transfer at least three-quarters of those obligations. Most companies “want to make widgets, not administer pension obligations,” he said.

Kelly Regan, a senior consultant at investment consulting company NEPC LLC, said NEPC’s 2017 survey of trends in defined-benefit plans showed 31% of plan sponsors are considering or planning annuity buyouts, up from 20% in the 2015 survey. Twenty percent said they were considering or planning a plan termination, down from 23% in 2015.

