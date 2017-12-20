Treasury Software Trends in 2018

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers, click the "Reprints" link at the top of any article.

Purchasing a treasury management system is a huge investment for a treasury department. The process is informed by the company’s priorities, and it’s complicated by the ongoing evolution in technology. The treasury software market has made a huge leap in recent years as more and more companies adopted cloud-based solutions, but now a whole new wave of technologies is rolling in, from application programming interfaces (APIs) to artificial intelligence and blockchain. Treasurers continue to seek more transparency, the ability to better manage payments, and improved reporting. And as data breaches and cybercrimes proliferate, the security of treasury technology is becoming a bigger issue. Tom Durkin, a managing director and head of digital channels for Global Transaction Services at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, noted that at a series of meetings the bank held with some of its middle market and large corporate clients over the last couple of months, the majority of companies suggested they were amid some transition related to their treasury systems, whether that involved upgrading the system, looking for a new provider, or feeling unhappy with their current system and trying to decide what to do. “Customers are looking for deeper degrees of integration,” Durkin said, adding that they’re also focused on the information they get back from their bank. “They’re looking for more transparency in terms of acknowledgements and status.” Uncertainty about cloud solutions has subsided, Durkin noted, with corporate treasury executives having absorbed the message that the cloud can allow for faster implementations and more frequent upgrades. Craig Jeffery, managing director at Atlanta-based consultancy Strategic Treasurer, noted an improvement in the reporting provided by treasury management systems as those systems incorporate business intelligence (BI). He added that the BI tools allow a self-service approach to both reporting and analysis.

Payments One area attracting a lot of attention these days is payments. Jeffery said treasurers are looking for “broader payment capabilities.” Some treasury management systems are becoming payment hubs, he said, and supporting all kinds of payments, even those that don’t originate in treasury. “Maybe I don’t want to approve all A/P payments through the treasury management system, but I might have three A/P groups,” he said. “I can send files from those areas to a payment hub, and it will do format changes and deliver them to banks.” Thomas Leitch, chief operating officer at treasury management software vendor TreasuryXpress, says many corporates he speaks to want to be able to handle payments through a single system. “Almost all our deals in the U.S. include payments and workflow around payments,” he said, and noted that if a company has multiple banks, using the treasury management system to initiate bank payments frees treasury staffers from having to spend time logging into various bank websites.

“The real disruptor

in the treasury space

is the API.”

—Thomas Leitch,

TreasuryXpress Dan Carmody, executive director at TreaSolution, a treasury consulting and training company, noted the move toward faster payments, such as same-day ACH payments, and linked that speeding up of payments with treasury departments’ interest in more timely reporting. “If you have real-time payments and you have delayed reporting on those payments, it makes things a little more complicated,” Carmody said.



Longevity Paul Bramwell, a principal at EY Global Treasury Services, argued that treasurers’ number-one consideration as they’re shopping for a treasury management system should be how long the vendor plans to support the software. The market for treasury solutions has undergone considerable consolidation in recent years, leaving some vendors owning a number of different systems. “Treasurers ought to be considering and taking very seriously what the likely time frame is that those systems will be supported by the vendors,” he said. “Treasurers have been burned in the past by investing in technologies which have relatively quickly become obsolete. Given the market consolidation, it’s more and more difficult to make a choice.” Strategic Treasurer’s Jeffery said treasury teams these days are looking for vendors with “staying power.” They’re measuring that by assessing two factors, he said: how much the vendor is investing in the product a treasury is considering adopting, and how much outside investors, like private equity firms, are investing in the vendor. “Are other people betting on this company? I think that’s the right way to look at it,” Jeffery said, and noted the long periods that companies often end up using their treasury systems. “You want something that grows in value.” Enrico Camerinelli, a senior analyst at Aite Group, argued that the concentration that’s occurred in the market for treasury management systems shouldn’t concern treasurers. “When you have a concentration, you have a much wider portfolio of different systems; you have a menu from which you can choose,” he said. “With all under one roof, perhaps I can negotiate better. I might get better service.”

Upgrades Treasury management system vendors provide regular updates to their systems’ functionality, and EY’s Bramwell said one upgrade likely to be coming next year will reflect changes to accounting regulations that make hedge accounting more accessible. He predicted that treasury systems will also be boosting their functionality related to commodities, “partly because the changes in hedge accounting make commodity hedging easier and more accessible.” The issue of cybersecurity also comes up with regard to upgrades. BofA Merrill Lynch’s Durkin said companies should be sure they’re keeping up with a vendor’s security updates and patches, and treasuries shopping for a system should ask about the frequency with which security updates will occur. Next year’s upgrades might also include features that help treasurers comply with the requirements of SWIFT’s Customer Security Program (CSP), Jeffery said, such as multifactor authentication and the implementation of a reasonable timeout so that if someone walks away from a system he or she is logged into, it will lock down after a certain amount of time. “If you’re not using multifactor authentication, and if your provider does not offer that, that needs to be an enhancement to support [SWIFT’s] security program,” he said.

APIs TreaSolution’s Carmody said that given the length of time companies tend to use a treasury system, they need to take into consideration how treasury technology will evolve over the period they’re likely to use the system. One technology that’s getting a lot of play in treasury circles these days is APIs, or application programming interfaces, which link systems together, allowing data to flow from one system to another. APIs are expected to get a boost early next year when the EU’s Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) requires banks in Europe to start providing customers with four updates a day about their accounts. While PSD2 doesn’t specify how to provide those updates, banks are expected to use APIs. “That’s a big shift,” TreasuryXpress’s Leitch said, noting that bank account information traditionally has been exchanged by sending files containing the information. Leitch said the effects of PSD2 are likely to spill over to the United States. “The real disruptor in the treasury space is the API,” he said. “Treasury management system vendors will have to slash and burn everything they built in the last 20 or 30 years in order to conform with changing trends and the speed at which we operate in the marketplace right now.” Leitch noted that vendors can plug into banks’ APIs to receive data, and he said the greater use of APIs would help speed up implementations of new treasury management systems. “The longest part of any treasury management system implementation is typically waiting for the banks to connect to the corporate and start sending data,” he said. A survey conducted by Strategic Treasurer and TreasuryXpress found that while 72% of companies expected their treasury management system implementation to take no more than nine months, only 41% of implementations were finished within that time frame. Leitch said TreasuryXpress is rolling out a new system early next year that treasuries “can get up and running in a day.” The new system will only be available as a cloud solution, which Leitch said was part of what enabled the speedy implementation, along with the methodology TreasuryXpress has developed for running implementations. “Treasury’s relationship with IT is what slows it down.”