2018 Alexander Hamilton Awards

Once again, Treasury & Risk received excellent entries, and the judges had difficult decisions. Thank you to our judges—Jean-Francois Heitz, Craig Jeffery, Betty Hwang, and Marie Hollein—for making the tough choices. And congratulations to our finalists (in alphabetical order, by award category):

Treasury Transformation

Avery Dennison

Herc Rentals

OpenText

Liquidity Management

Clearsettle

Microsoft

Financial Risk Management

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Microsoft

Technology Excellence

Anthem

Microsoft Ireland

Newell Brands

Operational Risk Management & Insurance

Herc Rentals

United States Postal Service

Stay tuned for more information on the series of webcasts, coming up this spring and summer, during which we will announce which company won which award in each category and will discuss the best practices that made these organizations stand out in a field of truly exceptional projects.

Congratulations again to all our finalists!