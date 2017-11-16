-
Indonesia Warns Against Owning, Selling, Trading Cryptocurrency
Yudith Ho, Bloomberg | January 13, 2018
“Owning virtual currencies is very risky and inherently speculative.”
-
FX Options Traders Get Wake-Up Call From Central Banks
Katherine Greifeld, Bloomberg | January 12, 2018
Trading in currency options picks up after moves by the BOJ, ECB.
-
China Steps Up Scrutiny of Multinationals Over Sovereignty Issues
Bloomberg News | January 12, 2018
Delta apologizes for listing Taiwan and Tibet as countries on its website.
-
How to Automate Your Treasury Operations While Saving Time & Money
ALM Marketing Services | January 11, 2018
Date: Thursday, January 18, 2018 Time: 11am ET | 8am PT Cost: FREE Sponsored by: When it comes to automating and modernizing…
-
Some Companies Could Get Big Boost from Tax-Law Quirk
Lynnley Browning, Bloomberg | January 11, 2018
The timing of companies' fiscal year-ends could give some an edge in paring repatriation tax tab.
-
Canada Officials Said to See Rising Odds Trump Exits NAFTA
Josh Wingrove, Bloomberg | January 10, 2018
U.S. bristles after Canada escalates trade fight by filing a complaint with WTO.
-
China Officials Said to Be Wary of Treasuries
Bloomberg News | January 10, 2018
Prospect of slowdown or halt in Chinese purchases of U.S. government debt gives bond market the jitters.
-
EU Risks Bank Crisis If It Blocks Brexit Deal, U.K. Warns
Tim Ross and Ian Wishart, Bloomberg | January 10, 2018
EU Brexit negotiator Barnier says there's no way U.K. banks will keep full market access rights.
-
Hedge Funds' Best Year Since 2013 Not as Great as It Sounds
Nico Grant, Bloomberg | January 09, 2018
Funds gains were overshadowed by stock market rally.
-
DOL Cracks Down on Employment Law Violations
Marlene Y. Satter, BenefitsPro | January 09, 2018
Labor Department hikes the penalties employers must pay by an average of 2%.
-
China Is Said to Change Way It Manages the Yuan
Bloomberg News | January 09, 2018
Move shows China's confidence in the currency's recent gains, analysts say.
-
3 Pitfalls to Enterprise Risk Management in 2018
Rhys Dipshan, LegalTech News | January 05, 2018
From meeting new cyber regulations to managing personal data, its all hands on deck for ERM programs.
-
Trump Administration Health-Care Rule Would Let Small Firms Act Like Big Ones
Zachary Tracer and Josh Eidelson, Bloomberg | January 04, 2018
Proposed rule would let small businesses band together under association health plans.
-
Spotify Plans Unconventional Stock-Listing Approach
Lucas Shaw and Alex Barinka, Bloomberg | January 04, 2018
Music-streaming service would be most prominent company to attempt a direct listing.
-
Will Businesses Fight the ACA’s Employer Mandate?
Marlene Y. Satter, BenefitsPro | January 03, 2018
Companies argue that federal and most state exchanges havent followed the rules set out in the statute and regulations and therefore cant levy fines.
-
Dollar Staggers Into 2018 Amid Global Reflation Trade
Katherine Greifeld, Bloomberg | January 03, 2018
U.S. currency's weakness expected to persist as central banks normalize policy.
-
Last Year’s Mergers Blurred Industry Lines
Tara Lachappelle, Bloomberg | January 03, 2018
Convergence among industries remains a trend in M&A.
-
Netflix Switches Cash Bonuses to Salary Thanks to Tax Changes
Alicia Ritcey and Jenn Zhao, Bloomberg | January 01, 2018
Tax reform eliminates companies' ability to deduct performance-based bonuses to those earning more than $1M.
-
6 Ways Cybersecurity Changed in 2017
Elana Ashanti Jefferson, PropertyCasualty360 | January 01, 2018
The insurance industry takes up the battle against cybercrime.
-
IRS Issues Tax Rate Guidance for Stockpiled Foreign Income
Lynnley Browning, Bloomberg | January 01, 2018
The guidance aims to address the different rates for cash and non-cash.
-
Billion-Dollar Weather Disasters Pile Up in U.S.
Brian K. Sullivan and Jim Efstathiou Jr., Bloomberg | December 29, 2017
Hurricanes, floods and fires dominated coast-to-coast catastrophes in 2017.
-
Aflac Doubles 401(k) Match After Tax Overhaul
Nick Thornton, BenefitsPro | December 29, 2017
Insurer says it will boost its 401(k) match from 50% to 100% of the first 4% employees defer.
-
2018 Alexander Hamilton Awards
Treasury & Risk Staff | December 28, 2017
Treasury & Risk is pleased to announce this year's finalists.
-
Evaluating Treasury Management Systems
Chad Wekelo | December 28, 2017
Best practices for obtaining deeper clarity on, and confidence in, treasury software decisions.
-
Offshore Tax Will Hit Some Firms Harder Than Others
Lynnley Browning, Bloomberg | December 28, 2017
Despite the intangible in its name, the levy applies broadly to income.
-
Companies’ Tax Windfall Won’t All Go to Buybacks
Elena Popina, Bloomberg | December 28, 2017
Analysts have boosted their forecasts for capital spending to two-year highs.
-
2016 Was Deadliest in Years for U.S. Workers
Katia Dmitrieva, Bloomberg | December 27, 2017
According to the BLS, 5,190 people were killed on the job in 2016, the most since 2008.
-
Writedowns Pile Up as Companies Analyze Tax Bill
Natasha Rausch and Brandon Kochkodin, Bloomberg | December 27, 2017
A third of companies may take a one-time hit related to required accounting changes.
-
Britain Warns EU: You Need Our Banks
Robert Hutton, Bloomberg | December 21, 2017
May and Carney fire back at Barnier over trade deal warning.
-
Companies Try to Show Tax Cut Will Help Workers
Matt Townsend, Bloomberg | December 21, 2017
Boeing announces $300 million investment in employee training, while AT&T promises bonuses.
-
Senate Passes U.S. Tax Overhaul
Susan Kelly | December 20, 2017
Measure now heads back to House as Democrats invoke budget rule to force do-over
-
Currency Market Guidelines Updated
Lananh Nguyen and Lucy Meakin, Bloomberg | December 20, 2017
Last look gets thumbs down in revised FX Global Code
-
Treasury Systems for SMEs
Susan Kelly | December 19, 2017
Ancestry's treasury team sought a system to prepare for future complexity.
-
Treasury Software Trends in 2018
Susan Kelly | December 19, 2017
As technology continues to evolve, treasury teams focus on payments and transparency.
-
Tax Bill's Corporate Benefits Would Fade Over Time
Lynnley Browning, Bloomberg | December 19, 2017
Companies' average effective tax rate would go from 9% in 2018 to 18% in 2027, Penn Wharton study shows.
-
CEOs' Advancing Age Forces Investors to Consider Succession
Jeff Green, Bloomberg | December 19, 2017
The iconic chiefs of CSX Corp. and M&T Bank both died Dec. 16.
-
Senate Committee Rejects Trump Pick for Ex-Im Bank
Laura Litvan, Bloomberg | December 19, 2017
Former House GOP lawmaker Scott Garrett is longtime opponent of the bank.
-
Trump's Stand on China Overlooks U.S. Economic Reliance
Andrew Mayeda and Saleha Mohsin, Bloomberg | December 19, 2017
New U.S. national-security strategy portrays China as threat.
-
MetLife's Failure to Pay Workers' Pensions Is Under Scrutiny
Emily Zulz, ThinkAdvisor | December 19, 2017
Insurer disclosed in filing that it failed to pay monthly pension benefits to some retirees.
-
Keeping Up With FinTech
Susan Kelly | December 19, 2017
A recent survey suggests treasury and finance executives are not prepared for new technologies that could transform the way they do business.
-
Tax Reform Seen Limiting Corporate Bonds Available for Pension Plans
Katherine Chiglinsky, Brandon Kochkodin and Claire Boston, Bloomberg | December 18, 2017
If companies decide to repatriate overseas cash, they're likely to issue less debt.
-
Pension Risk Transfers Target the Small Fry
Susan Kelly | December 18, 2017
Companies with underfunded pension plans try to contain costs by buying annuities for retirees receiving modest benefits.
-
Tax Plan's Repatriation Rate Is Higher Than Expected
Lynnley Browning, Bloomberg | December 18, 2017
Top rate U.S. companies would pay on overseas cash hoards creeps up to 15.5%.
-
Ikea's Dutch Tax Deals Are Latest EU Target
Aoife White and Stephanie Bodoni, Bloomberg | December 18, 2017
EC probes Swedish furniture maker's deals in the Netherlands.
-
Death of CSX's CEO Renews Debate on Disclosures
David Voreacos and Thomas Black, Bloomberg | December 18, 2017
Harrison died two days after the company announced he was on medical leave.
-
Looking Forward: FX in 2018
Wolfgang Koester | December 14, 2017
3 trends that will likely affect global currency markets next year.
-
Libor’s Rise Matters for Trillions of Debt
Liz Capo McCormick, Bloomberg | December 14, 2017
Benchmark hits highest level since 2008 in the wake of the Fed's rate hike.
-
Tax Rates on Offshore Earnings Not Finalized
Anna Edgerton and Lynnley Browning, Bloomberg | December 14, 2017
Negotiators' decision on repatriation rate may depend on bill's revenue score.
-
ASU 2017-12 Update: Does Implementation Timing Matter?
Helen Kane | December 14, 2017
Adopting the new FASB standard prior to the start of 2018 makes the most sense for companies with ineffective FX losses.
-
Fed Raises Rates, Eyes Three 2018 Hikes
Christopher Condon and Craig Torres, Bloomberg | December 13, 2017
But the FOMC omits a reference to the labor market strengthening further.
-
Here's Where the Agreed-Upon GOP Plan Stands
Bloomberg News | December 13, 2017
Tax negotiators agree on corporate tax rate of 21% beginning in 2018.
-
Republican Senate Aide to Head PCAOB
Ben Bain and Robert Schmidt, Bloomberg | December 12, 2017
William Duhnke gets $673,000-a-year job regulating accountants.
-
GOP Said Leaning Toward 21% Corporate Rate
Anna Edgerton, Jennifer Jacobs and Sahil Kapur, Bloomberg | December 12, 2017
House and Senate bills both call for 20%, but Senate version would delay the lower rate until 2019.
-
Team with the CISO to Keep Treasury Data Secure
Bob Stark | December 12, 2017
How treasurers can best support the corporate information security teams fight against payments fraud.
-
3 Tips for Preparing a Business Continuity Plan
Bob Stark | December 12, 2017
Companies cannot afford for their treasury teams to be offline, without access to their systems, for more than a few hours. Treasurers should have a plan…
-
Investors Told to Brace for Steepest Rate Hikes Since 2006
David Goodman, Bloomberg | December 11, 2017
Citi, JPMorgan predict average interest rates will climb to at least 1% next year across advanced economies.
-
Sales Outlook, Not Taxes, to Drive Spending, U.S. Companies Say
Shobhana Chandra, Bloomberg | December 11, 2017
Purchasing managers see investment and hiring growing at a slower pace next year.
-
Eonia Spike Puts Spotlight Back on Unsecured Benchmarks
Alexandra Harris, Bloomberg | December 11, 2017
Euro Overnight Index Average surged late last month on light volume.
-
U.S. Commercial Insurance Prices Nearly Flat During Q3
Jayleen R. Heft, PropertyCasualty360.com | December 11, 2017
The price changes reported by carriers averaged less than 1% for the ninth consecutive quarter.
-
British Pound Rivals Emerging Market Currencies in Volatility
Sid Verma, Bloomberg | December 11, 2017
Brexit negotiations have spurred wider swings in sterling.
-
Why Petro-Yuan Poses Little Threat to Petro-Dollar
Enda Curran and Christopher Anstey, Bloomberg | December 08, 2017
Proposal for a yuan crude oil futures contract gains attention.
-
Banks Emerge Winners On Final Capital Rules
Boris Groendahl, Nicholas Comfort, Silla Brush and Edward Robinson, Bloomberg | December 08, 2017
Basel III agreement completes the post-crisis regulatory framework.
-
U.K., EU Make Brexit Breakthrough
Emma Ross-Thomas, Nikos Chrysoloras, Ian Wishart and Viktoria Dendrinou, Bloomberg | December 08, 2017
European officials warn that the hardest part lies ahead.
-
U.K. Businesses See Higher Costs in 2018 on Pound Depreciation
Lucy Meakin, Bloomberg | December 07, 2017
Despite the currency's slump since Brexit vote, only 46% of companies are hedging FX risk.
-
MiFID Swaps Deal Reached for U.S. Platforms
Silla Brush and Alexander Weber, Bloomberg | December 07, 2017
Policymakers move to prevent rupture in global derivatives market.
-
Catastrophe Losses Triple for P&C Insurers in 2017
Danielle Ling, PropertyCasualty360.com | December 07, 2017
Fitch report notes that strong investment results have tempered insurers' losses.
-
Women, Minorities Capture Most New Board Seats for First Time
Jeff Green, Bloomberg | December 07, 2017
Progress on diversity is slowed by the lack of turnover on corporate boards.
-
Brexit Chaos Casts Dark Cloud Over U.K. Businesses
Alex Morales, Bloomberg | December 06, 2017
Ten percent of companies have started implementing plans for a "no-deal" scenario on Brexit.
-
Innovation in Operational Risk Management
Meg Waters | December 06, 2017
The 2017 Alexander Hamilton Awards in Operational Risk Management & Insurance recognize three initiatives that raised the bar in creative thinking—and reaped the benefits.
-
Brady Says Ending Corporate AMT is ‘Priority’
Laura Litvan, Laura Davison and Steven T. Dennis, Bloomberg | December 05, 2017
Keeping the 20% alternative minimum tax would result in higher-than-intended taxes for some companies.
-
Senate’s ‘Unpleasant Surprise’ Hurts Tax Breaks for Tech, Others
Lynnley Browning, Bloomberg | December 04, 2017
The alternative minimum tax is seen falling on almost all companies.
-
CVS-Aetna Deal May Depend on Trump Administration’s Antitrust Approach
Robert Langreth, David McLaughlin and Zachary Tracer, Bloomberg | December 04, 2017
Aetna shares are trading below CVS's $207 offer, signaling investor worry
-
Trump Signals Corporate Rate Retreat
Bloomberg News | December 04, 2017
As Congress works on a tax deal, the president suggests corporate rate may go to 22%.
-
Venezuela to Create Cryptocurrency Amid Bolivar's Free Fall
Jose Orozco, Bloomberg | December 04, 2017
Petrocurrency to be backed by nations reserves of oil, natural gas, gold and diamonds.
-
Oil Extends Gains as OPEC Prolongs Production Curbs
Rakteem Katakey and Ben Sharples, Bloomberg | December 01, 2017
The nine-month extension was strengthened by the addition of Libya and Nigeria.
-
Brexit May Leave Banks on Hook for Impossible Contracts
John Glover, Bloomberg | December 01, 2017
Cross-border revolving credit facilities, derivatives among the agreements that could be affected.
-
Tax Bill Could Be Toxic for More Junk-Rated Companies
Molly Smith and Dan Wilchins, Bloomberg | November 30, 2017
Senate uses a different method for capping deduction on interest payments.
-
Building a Socially Responsible Supply Chain
Mark Ward | November 29, 2017
How, and why, should a company improve sustainability and social responsibility throughout its supply chain?
-
Trump’s Tax Promises Undercut by CEOs’ Plans
Susan Kelly | November 29, 2017
Corporate leaders say tax cut proceeds will go to shareholders.
-
Dollar's Weakness Linked to Flattening Yield Curve
Katherine Greifeld, Bloomberg | November 29, 2017
The correlation seen this year explains the split with short-term rates
-
U.S. Offers New Incentive for Admitting Bribes: No Penalty
Tom Schoenberg, Bloomberg | November 29, 2017
The Justice Department is expanding an Obama-era enforcement policy.
-
SWIFT Warns Banks About Rising Cyber Risks
Gavin Finch, Bloomberg | November 28, 2017
Hackers have grown increasingly sophisticated, the global payments network says in a report.
-
U.K., EU Head Toward Brexit Breakthrough
Nikos Chrysoloras and Ian Wishart, Bloomberg | November 28, 2017
Two sides reportedly reach a deal on the divorce bill.
-
Blockchain: What Finance Executives Need to Know
Henner Schliebs | November 28, 2017
Blockchain technologies may soon be streamlining corporate finance functions and improving CFO-level decision-making.
-
Big Business Loves Sick Days Legislation
Jeff Green and Rebecca Greenfield, Bloomberg | November 28, 2017
House bill establishing national policy would exempt companies from tougher state, local rules.
-
States Where Employee Lawsuits Are Most Likely
Danielle Ling, PropertyCasualty360.com | November 27, 2017
Washington, D.C., heads the list, followed by Delaware and Nevada.
-
CFTC Fines Have Plunged
Matt Robinson, Bloomberg | November 27, 2017
U.S. swaps watchdog sought $413 million in penalties in fiscal 2017, down 68% from the previous year.
-
Proposed Government Unit Would Let Pension Plans Borrow Money
Marlene Y. Satter, BenefitsPro | November 27, 2017
Legislation would set up a new office, the Pension Rehabilitation Administration, within Treasury.
-
Banks To Support Libor Through 2021
Ambereen Choudhury, Bloomberg | November 27, 2017
Announcement follows U.K. regulator's decision earlier this year to phase out the benchmark.
-
Odds Improve for Senate Tax Bill
Steven T. Dennis and Sahil Kapur, Bloomberg | November 22, 2017
Murkowski's support for eliminating Obamacare's individual mandate helps bring measure into compliance with budget rules.
-
Apple, Ireland Finally Starting to Fall Out of Love
Dara Doyle, Bloomberg | November 22, 2017
Irish prime minister demands Apple pay its tax arrears quickly.
-
Senate Tax Bill Sets Future Traps for Multinationals
Lynnley Browning, Bloomberg | November 22, 2017
Tax increases would kick in if the bill raises the federal deficit.
-
SEC Hack Likely Involved Eastern European Criminals
Ben Bain and Matt Robinson, Bloomberg | November 22, 2017
Hackers may have had access to Edgar filing system for months.
-
Upside-Down Swap Spreads Fade Away
Liz Capo McCormick, Bloomberg | November 21, 2017
Post-crisis phenomenon may be ending amid prospects of tax reform, regulatory relief.
-
Congress's Sprint to a Tax Overhaul
Erik Wasson and Sahil Kapur, Bloomberg | November 21, 2017
Private negotiations will determine the content of the bill.
-
NAFTA Talks Said to Sputter
Andrew Mayeda, Josh Wingrove and Eric Martin, Bloomberg | November 21, 2017
Canada and Mexico reject the U.S. hard line.
-
Starbucks Serves Up $1B of Bonds
Molly Smith, Bloomberg | November 21, 2017
Issuance will help finance company's buyback plan.
-
Senate's Johnson Opposes Tax Plan
Laura Davison, Kaustuv Basu and Sahil Kapur, Bloomberg | November 16, 2017
Wisconsin Republican says plan favors corporations over other types of businesses.
-
Peltz Scores Surprise Victory for P&G Board Seat
Scott Deveau, Bloomberg | November 16, 2017
Recount shows activist investor won seat by slim margin.
-
Mexico Shows Willingness to Compromise on NAFTA Review
Eric Martin, Josh Wingrove and Andrew Mayeda, Bloomberg | November 16, 2017
Economy minister says Mexico would accept U.S. proposal to review the agreement every five years.